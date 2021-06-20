In-state four-star Tyreese Fearbry talks "mind-blowing experience" at PSU
Four-star Tyreese Fearbry is diligently working through his visit schedule. Penn State hosted the Pittsburgh native this weekend for an official visit and the Nittany Lions hit it out of the park.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news