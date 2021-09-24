In-state big man Demetrius Lilley commits to Penn State basketball

Lilley chose the Nittany Lions over Texas A&M, East Carolina, La Salle, Bryant and Saint Joe's.

Big man Demetrius Lilley announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon, becoming the fifth member of Micah Shrewsberry 's first recruiting class at Penn State.

The commitments keep rolling in for Penn State Nittany Lions basketball.

Lilley's commitment gives the Nittany Lions the largest class among all power conference schools at this point in the cycle.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Lilley is the No. 31 ranked center in the nation according to Rivals.com analysts.

He plays his high school basketball at Lower Merion, making him the second member of the 2022 class to hail from the Philadelphia region, along with guard Jameel Brown.

Lilley is the second big man to declare for the Nittany Lions in a week following Kebba Njie's announcement last Saturday.

Lilley and Njie were both on Penn State's campus for an official visit on the weekend of September 12, taking in Penn State football's win over Ball State inside Beaver Stadium.

Lilley played his AAU basketball with the Philly Pride.

The next commitment to watch for Penn State basketball fans comes next Friday, when four-star top-100 guard Otega Oweh will announce his college decision.



