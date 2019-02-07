“You can be in the right position, be a stick-length away from the guy and you might be on him, but he might still have his stick open,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to get under his stick and make sure he can’t make a play from that position.”

What exactly does that mean? Hults says it’s about capitalizing on your positioning.

“Don’t be an X” was his mantra, as the sophomore defenseman met with the media and explained how the Nittany Lions are attempting to resolve the defensive flaws that have created an unsightly 3.77 goals against average -- the fifth-worst mark in the nation entering Monday.

It isn’t a new problem, but it’s one that’s become more evident recently thanks to a change in the way Penn State is conceding goals.

The Nittany Lions have quietly been much more effective defending the rush recently. Guy Gadowsky said his team has allowed eight percent fewer goals off the rush than it did earlier in the season. They are not getting outmanned in transition as often, forcing their opponents to cycle the puck in the offensive zone.

Breakdowns there, however, have become too frequent for Guy Gadowsky’s liking.

“I am surprised...that we’re not better in the defensive zone,” Gadowsky said, noting that he takes the blame. “One of the aspects of that is as you give up a lot less chances off the rush, you're going to spend more time playing defense in your zone.”

And so Penn State’s defensive problems have become much harder to explain.

When the Nittany Lions were making questionable decisions with the puck and paying for it as they watched the opposition skate unchecked in the other direction, they were doing so because they were chasing offense.

That is no longer the case. Penn State has been more cautious about taking risks, but just simply has not been responsible in its defensive zone.

And the players know it.

They called a players only meeting before the Michigan series, according to Liam Folkes, where defense was the main item on the agenda.

Penn State responded by allowing five goals — four if you exclude an empty netter — in the first game of that series. The results second game was more promising, as the Nittany Lions limited the Wolverines to a pair of goals with the help of the help of an especially kind goalpost.

So what’s the key to improvement as Penn State gets set to host a big conference series with Minnesota?

“I think it's just kind of holding yourself accountable,” Hults said. “Teams know we play man-on-man. They're going to do video on us. They know if they've got one guy beat then he's going to be on an island.”

“If one person fails, then I guess it all fails,” Folkes added.

Penn State’s penalty kill has become a real problem as well.

Since January 7, the Nittany Lions have allowed opponents to cash in on 31 percent of their power-play opportunities, good for nine goals in a six-game span. Over the same sample, Penn State has just four power-play goals of its own.

Ranked 18th in the PairWise at the time of publication, Penn State remains very much alive for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. But since the Nittany Lions’ insane early season offensive pace proved unsustainable in Big Ten play, they’ve got to figure out their defensive issues, and do it fast.

The X may very well mark the spot of the problem.

“The stats show [the defense] hasn't been the best so far this season,” Hults said. “Now we've just got clean it up. Nothing we can do about it now.”



