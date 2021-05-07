“ P.J. Mustipher has taken it to a whole new level. He's gained some weight and he's asserted himself as that guy on that defensive front, both physically and spiritually,” Galt said. “He's done a great job of leadership and we're looking forward to seeing him in the middle this year.”

Not finished with his assessment, Galt also took the time to commend one of the longest-tenured, most consistent--contributing members of the line.

Initially exhibiting confidence in the young talent in the room, touching on Adisa Isaac , Smith Vilbert , and Hakeem Beamon , Galt then turned his attention to John Scott’s influence over the room and the standout improvement and maturation of D’Von Ellies .

After all, with the departures of Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney to the NFL, and Shane Simmons having decided to move on from football, the Nittany Lions would undoubtedly feature two new starters at the position ahead of the 2021 season. And combined with defensive tackle Antonio Shelton ’s transfer for a final season of college ball, the turnover up front was unavoidable.

Dissatisfied with his performance in a feature role last season starting alongside Shelton in the trenches, Mustipher very much felt the same this spring.

That assessment, one in which the Nittany Lions finished a modest fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game allowed (130.2 ypg) behind Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Iowa after leading the league in 2019 with 95.0 ypg allowed, left Mustipher seeking out personal development in the name of team improvement.

“Looking at the film last season, I was lighter, much lighter, than I was the season before. And, to be honest, I don't think we played the run that great,” Mustipher told reporters last month. “For me, I put that on myself. That was my fault. I was one of the guys in the middle and I don't think I did my job that well, and I have to be better, and one of the main things I want to do is put back on the weight and be stout.

“I want the guys next to me, I want all the guys behind me, to know when there's a run play, those guys up the middle are going to shut that down and they can worry about the pass and making plays on the back end. I just wanted to be an anchor in that middle and put the confidence in our coaches that when it's a running play, it's gonna be shut down by not only myself but those guys next to me in the tackle room, and the D-ends as well.”

Turning to Scott at the start of the offseason, Mustipher directed his attention to regaining the weight he’d shed ahead of the 2020 season. With an emphasis on creating clean weight through additional eating, but not junk food, the fourth-year senior added extra meals, protein shakes before bed and creatine to his eating regimen.

Insisting that he’d done so in a way that hadn’t diminished his speed or quick feet, Mustipher added significantly to the 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame he played with through the 2020 season. By the release of the spring roster, that number increased to 326 pounds, up even from his playing weight of 315 pounds during his sophomore season with the Nittany Lions in 2018.

A weight that Scott believed Mustipher had already adjusted to nicely through the course of the team’s 15 practices, the 326-pound DT also made a move to a full-time role as a 2i-technique, quickly settling into the spot.

“He has bulked up, and I tell you what, he's moving really, really well. P.J. is gonna be a stout guy in there and you know in this league when people try to Big Boy you and things like that, we're gonna be able to hold up at the point of contact. He’s also nimble enough to make plays with his feet,” Scott said. “I’ve been impressed with P.J. He's working on all the little things and all the little minute details of the techniques. I think it's gonna pay off for him. I like the way that he is moving. I like the way he's working. And I like the way he is leading. So I'm excited about it. He's been good with him bulking up.”