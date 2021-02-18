“It's the shot-making. In our past five games, we've made 26 percent from three, and we're only really making six threes a game, where before that, we were shooting closer to 35 percent from three on the year,” Ferry said, citing fatigue both physically and mentally as a possible culprit. “It's not like we're taking bad shots, and it's not like we're taking ones that aren't open. I think at certain times, we've passed up a couple of good ones that maybe we should have taken. So it's about shot preparation and it's about confidence.”

Now, welcoming Ohio State to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday (8 p.m., BTN) for a desperation matchup with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes, the team’s major shortcoming - scoring - will again be under the microscope.

Leading a team that had consistently produced scores in the 70s and 80s in nearly every game for the first two months of the season, February has marked a frigid cold spell for the Nittany Lions’ scoring. Beginning with a 72-56 loss at Wisconsin on Feb. 2, the Nittany Lions managed a 55-50 win against Maryland before succumbing to Michigan State, 60-58, and Nebraska, 62-61, in successive outings.

In the micro, it’s also about the moment.

As much as every minute counts, the Nittany Lions have been particularly inefficient shooting the ball in their many near-miss opportunities this season. Having dropped six games in which they held a lead with less than three minutes to play in regulation, out of 10 total losses, Penn State has had excellent opportunities to win in each.

Beginning with a 98-92 overtime loss to Seton Hall, the Nittany Lions missed their last four shots. In a 62-58 loss at Michigan, Penn State went 3 of 20 from the floor to close the game. The Nittany Lions missed three of the last four at Indiana, missed 9 of 11 in the final minutes at Ohio State, missed their last six in a 2-point loss at Michigan State, and shot 25 percent in the second half, just 2 of 11 in the last seven minutes, in the most recent loss to the Cornhuskers.

And within every one of those instances, the Nittany Lions were also confronted with game-winning or game-tying last-look opportunities. Myreon Jones, Sam Sessoms, Seth Lundy, and Myles Dread have all had their names called on plays specifically drawn up, out of timeouts, only to see those chances go unfulfilled.

“it's been one of the challenges. In the past, we've had Lamar Stevens for the past two years, Tony Carr before that; you had guys you knew we were going to get the ball to,” Ferry said. “We've been a little inconsistent, so we're kind of going to the hot hand, who's playing well at the time.”

Explaining that his game sheet includes specific plays for each go-to player in possible end-game situations, Ferry noted that the decision on who to give the look to usually falls to the night’s hottest performer.

“It's kind of been spread out. Pretty much in our core group, everybody has gotten a shot this year. Everybody has gotten that shot at the end, and unfortunately, we haven't made a ton of them,” Ferry said. “But we talk to the kids about it. We do situations every day, so we mix it up multiple times a day and try to get each guy a different shot and just see what we feel comfortable with and going to.

“But ultimately, it's about who's playing well, what's the mismatch on the court, what has worked throughout the game, what is the other team struggling to defend? Those are the things that we evaluate as we go through the game.”

A second component that has been of damage to the Nittany Lions of late has come in the transition from defense to offense. Despite holding opponents well under their season scoring averages, using a swarming defense and a plus-2.0 turnover margin per game (No. 1 in the Big Ten at 14.41 turnovers forced), creating points off those opportunities has been more of a challenge.

In recent losses, the Nittany Lions forced 16 turnovers and scored just 15 points off them against Nebraska and scored only 10 off Michigan State’s 11 turnovers. Among the few exceptions, and an ingredient crucial to Penn State’s close loss in Columbus the first time around against the Buckeyes on Jan. 28, the Nittany Lions owned a 23-4 advantage in points off of turnovers, forcing the hosts into an anomalous 17 turnovers for the game.

Drawing back to the primary problem that has plagued Penn State in its losses this season, though, Ferry acknowledged that points off turnovers ultimately come down to cashing in on opportunities when they arise.

“If you have 16 turnovers and you're only getting 10 points, that's a little concerning, and we've had games like that. Some of that is missed layups. Some of that is blocked shots at the end,” Ferry said. “Early in the year, I think we've been flying around, doing a great job with that. We have to continue to do a good job of that.

“But that has shown up in some of the games where we are turning them over, and yet we're not getting those baskets. Or, the same thing with offensive rebounding… where we might get 13 offensive rebounds, but if you're only getting 10 second-chance points, that's about finishing. What is finishing? It's shot-making. And that's why on all the analytics that we have broken down, it's come down to making the shots, and to make the shots, you got to play with great confidence.”