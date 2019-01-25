“They just knocked off Nebraska. A week prior to that, they knocked off Ohio State,” said Chambers. “Both at home, but nonetheless, two wins in the league. So they're definitely riding high.”

Even losses have been more competitive, the Knights falling by just a couple of possessions at Wisconsin and at Seton Hall this season, as well.

Coming off a 3-18 conference season under head coach Steve Pikiell, the Knights have put together a better performance in his third season. Wins include a 57-54 win at Miami in November, a 64-61 decision against Ohio State and, most recently, a 76-69 upset against Nebraska on Monday.

The Nittany Lions, hosting the Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center (4:30 p.m., BTN), know better than to take their visitors lightly, though. As Penn State continues to search for a breakthrough opportunity from its 0-8 start in conference play, the 2-6 Scarlet Knights (9-9 overall) represent yet another legitimate challenge.

Understanding as much, against Penn State’s own woes and self-doubts that have inevitably attached themselves to this setback of a season, Chambers pushed his Nittany Lions away from the game during their bye this week. Spending some time away from the coaching staff, but still participating in team activities to “clear their heads,” the Nittany Lions have returned the past couple of days with an eye toward improving offensively and defensively.



And, maybe more important, Chambers and the Lions’ coaching staff sought to keep the team’s confidence high in the face of its recent struggles with results.

Should those efforts pay dividends, the Nittany Lions will still need to tackle a Rutgers team that is fourth in conference play in collecting rebounds and has a pair of scorers in Montez Mathis and Geo Baker with 11.9 and 11.8 points per game in the Big Ten season, respectively.

“We gotta do a good job on the glass. We gotta slow down Geo Baker as much as we can,” said Chambers. “(Baker is) playing great basketball. He played so well in the second half against Nebraska, in my opinion, he wins them the game. He's doing it all for them. He's scoring, he's setting people up, he's playing great defense. It looks to me, even though he's a sophomore, that he's their leader. So he's having a really good Big Ten season, he's having a pretty good overall season, and we're going to have our hands full.”

Offering that his Nittany Lions will present a few defensive looks at Baker including both frenetic point guard Jamari Wheeler and rangy Josh Reaves, Chambers added that controlling Baker’s impact extends beyond his individual performance.

“We gotta understand how good this kid is and what he means to Rutgers. So if we can take him out of the game, it improves our chances,” said Chambers.

So too will Penn State’s chances improve through its own mindset entering the game, Chambers added. Aiming to move past the mental drain of the Nittany Lions’ grueling strength of schedule, confidence will be key.

“We have to play with confidence,” said Chambers. “We have to go out and continue playing the way we've been playing and just clean up some of this stuff that is preventing us from finding the winning code.”