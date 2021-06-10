In new playoff proposal, Nittany Lions could play game of 'What-if?'

"The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked #5 would host #12; team #6 would meet team #11; team #7 would play team #10; and team #8 would meet #9.) Under the proposal, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would continue to be at a neutral site, as under the current format."

"The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

According to various reports indicating a tectonic shift in thinking regarding the College Football Playoff, a proposal is in the works for a new, 12-team playoff moving forward.

With the new proposal working its way toward a possible approval from the decision-makers in college football in the near future, a quick revisionist history offers a glance at what might have been for Penn State football's recent history.

Maybe of most immediate relevancy, Penn State's 2016 Rose Bowl season provides a slam-dunk case for the Nittany Lions making the playoff under the newly proposed system. Finishing the season 11-2 with a win against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, dropping regular season games against Pitt in the nonconference and Michigan in the first game of the conference slate, Penn State's nine-game winning streak and conference title would have been enough to land the Nittany Lions in a 12-team College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.

Ultimately finishing fifth in the CFP rankings coming out of the conference championship game weekend in December, Penn State instead found itself behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington, despite having topped the Buckeyes in the regular-season meeting between the two teams in October. In a system that would include the six highest-rated conference champions, the Nittany Lions' inclusion would have been inarguably secured.

Penn State's 2017 season might not have had the same automatic element of a playoff berth thanks to a conference championship, but at 10-2 with a No. 9 ranking in the final CFP release after championship weekend, the Nittany Lions would have found themselves included in a 12-team playoff. In that scenario, Penn State finished behind ultimate playoff participants Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama, plus Big Ten champion Ohio State, runner-up Wisconsin, Auburn and Pac-12 champ Southern Cal, and the no-limit to conference participants would have allowed for three Big Ten bids.

What might come as the biggest shock, however, is that the Nittany Lions would have also participated in a 2018 playoff under the proposed new parameters of the CFP.

Despite finishing 9-3 on the year, dropping games to Ohio State and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks, then again losing at No. 5 Michigan in November, the Nittany Lions' final ranking after conference championship weekend was No. 12. The likely last-seed in a 12-team playoff, Penn State would've faced No. 5 Georgia in an opening round, also finishing behind Ohio State, Michigan, UCF, Washington, Florida, and LSU.

Penn State's 10-2 2019 season, then, also would have been enough to warrant inclusion in a 12-team playoff despite finishing the year with a 2-2 mark including losses at then-unbeaten Minnesota and at Ohio State two weeks later. In the final CFP rankings after conference championship weekend, the Nittany Lions finished No. 10 behind playoff participants LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, plus Georgia, Oregon, Baylor, Wisconsin and Florida. In a No. 7-vs.No. 10 scenario, the Nittany Lions would have faced off with Baylor before meeting.

According to additional details provided regarding the playoff proposal:

- The playoff bracket would follow the rankings, with no modifications made to avoid rematches of teams that may have played during the regular-season or are from the same conference;

- The bracket would remain in effect throughout the playoff (i.e., no re-seeding)