His shot, sailing long and wide without so much as touching the rim, let alone falling through the net, ensured that would remain the case.

To that point in the game, Dread’s lone statistical contribution was an offensive rebound and putback to send Penn State to the locker room in a 28-28 tie at the half.

His Nittany Lions leading, 36-32, with the clock ticking under 15 minutes to play, Penn State’s sophomore shooting guard helped force a Hoosier miss from deep on the defensive end of the floor. Racing the other way, a direct line from the shot on the wing past the Nittany Lion bench, Dread saw enough distance between himself and Indiana guard Aljami Durham to hoist a three-pointer, even as teammate Mike Watkins sought position underneath the basket.

Pushing the other way, Indiana’s poorly executed alley-oop attempt went nowhere, leaving the Nittany Lions to initiate the break. From Seth Lundy’s rebound into the hands of Jamari Wheeler, the Nittany Lions raced back up the court, Dread never straying from his direct-line path back along the sideline in front of his bench.



With three Hoosiers interrupting his path to the basket, Wheeler spotted Dread. En route to the same spot he’d hoisted a three just 12 seconds prior, with Chambers trailing closely behind, Dread shot without hesitation.

Standing still in his follow-through position, Dread watched the ball swish through the basket, saw all three officials confirm the made three and felt the eruption of his teammates and coaches behind him.

“It wasn't the shot. It was what I was yelling at him as the ball was in flight, because he had just shot an airball and he was running his lane like he's supposed to, and I was screaming at him: ‘Shoot it again! Shoot it again! Shoot it again!’ And that's what he did,” Chambers said. “He shot another one and he made it. I think when you give your players that type of confidence, the ball is going to find its way in the basket. And I give Myles credit for wanting to take that shot.”

Dread had every reason not to.

In a sophomore campaign that carried great anticipation before its start, Dread’s season has instead been a struggle. Connecting on just 34 of 117 threes, Dread leads the team in attempts from beyond-the-arc this season but trails Myreon Jones (39.6 percent), Seth Lundy (40.0), Curtis Jones (33.3), Lamar Stevens (24.6) and even Jamari Wheeler (35.7) in converting just 29.1 percent from deep.

Against Big Ten competition, the well has been even dryer, Dread connecting on just 7 of 34 threes (20.5 percent) until his performance Wednesday. Earlier this month, that included a three-game stretch against Rutgers, Wisconsin, and Minnesota that saw Dread miss a combined nine-straight 3-point attempts. In the process, he’d lose his starting position to Lundy at Minnesota and, not coincidentally, the Nittany Lions also lost all three games during the drought.

According to Chambers, the struggles were never a disqualifying element to Dread making necessary contributions to Penn State’s success.

“Myles is a great basketball player. He's not just a specialist. He has a high IQ,” Chambers said leading into Wednesday night’s game. “Now statistically, I would say he's a specialist because he shoots so many threes, but that's the role that he has on this team right now, search, find threes. Now he has gotten to the paint. He's shooting very well from the free-throw line. He has mixed it up a little bit. And I think he needs to keep doing that, just so we see the ball go through the basket so when he does take those threes, he's feeling much better about when he launches.”

Steadfast in the belief that his body language, demeanor and attitude toward shooters play a direct role in their successes or failures, Chambers returned to the subject in the aftermath of Penn State’s ultimate 64-49 win against the Hoosiers.

In a contest that saw Dread connect on 3 of 6 shots from the floor and make a pair of 3-pointers for the first time since Iowa on Jan. 4, having previously made two-or-more from deep in 7 of 11 nonconference games, Chambers expressed his optimism at Dread’s potential for the final third of the regular season.

“I think it's important that they know that I have confidence in them and I have their backs. If they didn't feel that way, he's probably not going to make that shot. Or he's not going to play as well as he has been playing on the defensive end,” Chambers said. “His defense is really terrific. And he's really making smart decisions on the offensive end, even though he's not making a ton of shots. I feel like those couple of makes that he had tonight are really going to open things up for him.”

And with Dread’s opportunity for improvement and bigger contributions on the offensive end of the floor, so too does Chambers envision a heightened potential for the Nittany Lions as a whole.

“I'm going to say this again. I still think we can get a lot better,” Chambers said. “We haven't clicked on all cylinders, offensively and defensively, which really excites me as we move forward here into February.”

The Nittany Lions (15-5 overall, 5-4) return to action Saturday when they take on Nebraska (7-14, 2-8) in Lincoln (7 p.m., BTN).