Naturally, then, when the No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions were selected Sunday to play No. 17 Memphis in this year’s Cotton Bowl, Franklin was enthusiastic about the opportunity to add yet another new bowl game to his career experience.

At Vanderbilt, Franklin took the Commodores to the Liberty, Music City, and BBVA Compass Bowls over three seasons. As an assistant at Maryland, the Terps played in the Military, Humanitarian, Gator, Peach, and Orange Bowls. At Kansas State, the Wildcats played in the Texas Bowl. And prior stops at Idaho State, Washington State, James Madison, East Stroudsburg, and Kutztown didn’t include bowl berths.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” Franklin told reporters Sunday evening via teleconference. “I've been fortunate in my career to play in almost every bowl game. I have not been to the Cotton Bowl, so I couldn't be more excited to get down there, and learn more about the tradition and the history, and play an unbelievable opponent like University of Memphis.



“I know our players, our coaches, our lettermen and alumni, as well as our administration, couldn't be more excited about this opportunity. New Year's Six bowl games are very, very difficult to get and challenging to get, and to be able to play a program like Memphis we couldn't be more excited.”

The elephant on the phone line during the introductory teleconference for the bowl, however, centered on Penn State’s absence from another highly regarded New Year’s Six Bowl that some Nittany Lions’ fans might have preferred.

Asked by a reporter what he might say to fans disappointed that three-loss Wisconsin got the nod to Pasadena to face Oregon rather than his Nittany Lions, Franklin was unequivocal in his approach.

“We're excited about the Cotton Bowl. I think it's an unbelievable opportunity to be in a New Year's Six game. Like I said, I have never been to the Cotton Bowl before. I'm looking forward to that opportunity. I'm looking forward to being in Dallas. I'm looking forward to being in Jerry's World (AT&T Stadium). I'm looking forward to it all,” Franklin said. “I think it's going to be a tremendous opportunity for our fans, not only in Dallas and Texas specifically, but also across the country. It's going to be fantastic.

“As you know, there's always that percentage of fans that may be, they'll have different opinions on social media and they can be vocal. But I know the majority, the great majority of our fans, couldn't be more excited about this opportunity. And I know our team feels the same way.”

In the Tigers, the Nittany Lions will face the sole Group of Five representative in a New Year’s Six Bowl this season, earning their way with a 29-24 win against Cincinnati to win the AAC championship Saturday.

Insisting that the news of the matchup was too recent to have provided much of a chance to dig into what Memphis brings to the table, Franklin noted that he does have some familiarity thanks to Nittany Lion special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, who recently spent some time coaching at Memphis, as well as his own experience watching the Tigers on television this year.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to watch some of their games. Obviously, being a head football coach at Vanderbilt in the same state, I was familiar with Memphis, and then also played in a bowl game in their stadium,” Franklin said. “So I got some familiarity and have watched them on TV. From what I've seen, they're a very, very athletic team. They're a very confident team. They play with a tremendous amount of confidence. And they're used to winning, and have been doing it now for a number of years. I know they're going to come into this game expecting to do the same thing. So it's going to be a tremendous challenge. And we're looking forward to the opportunity.”