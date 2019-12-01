News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 18:26:25 -0600') }} football Edit

In-home visits starting for Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Coaches were in-home immediately with four-star tight end Theo Johnson as soon as the Contact Period opened on Sunday. The Windsor, Canada native has been focused on a final four of Georgia, Iowa, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}