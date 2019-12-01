In-home visits starting for Rivals250 TE Theo Johnson
Coaches were in-home immediately with four-star tight end Theo Johnson as soon as the Contact Period opened on Sunday. The Windsor, Canada native has been focused on a final four of Georgia, Iowa, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news