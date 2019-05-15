For a two week stretch of his sophomore season, Yetur Gross-Matos was among the best defensive linemen in all of college football.

Already a starter for the Nittany Lions last year, Gross-Matos quietly built a solid campaign through the first half of the season. Against Indiana and Iowa in the middle of the year, though, Gross-Matos went on a tear.

First collecting 10 tackles in a 33-28 win at Indiana, including a pair of sacks, Gross-Matos followed the performance with nine tackles and a career-high four tackles for a loss in a 30-24 win against Iowa, earning him the program’s Defensive Player of the Week honors in the process.

So impressive was the combined performance that Penn State head coach James Franklin made a bold assessment of it.

“We were excited about Yetur and we thought he had a chance to make a move this year,” said Franklin. “His production over a two week period of time is probably as good as I’ve been around at the defensive line position, in terms of a complete game; tackles, tackles for loss, sacks. That type of production is pretty impressive.”

To reach his own goals for the season ahead, and those of Penn State’s defense as a whole, Gross-Matos is going to be counted upon to continue that trajectory for the 2019 slate. If the projections claiming him as a potential first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft are to become a reality, Gross-Matos might even have to improve upon it.

To do so, he’s likely to stay on the same path that has brought him thus far. And that path, more than any other element, begins in earnest on a practice field on which he truly excels.

“Yetur is a guy that he doesn't know anything else but full speed,” Franklin said last season. “Some guys you have to coach that and they figure it out later in their careers. Some guys you fight with them their whole career and they never practice as hard as they should practice, and then it never translates and they never end up maximizing their potential or their ability. And then other guys just naturally have a great motor… I think Yetur has got a great motor.”

Throughout the course of the 2018 season, that motor showed itself not only on the practice field but also in game action as well.

By the conclusion of the Citrus Bowl, Gross-Matos had accumulated 54 tackles and, more impressively, 20 tackles for loss and eight sacks for the season. Complementing his sheer volume of tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks, Gross-Matos added a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to his tally.

He finished tied for seventh in the league in sacks and second only to Michigan State's Kenny Willekes in tackles for loss. The numbers were good enough to earn Gross-Matos a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a third-team nod from the conference coaches, as well as the team’s Reid-Robinson award as its outstanding defensive lineman.