“Parker was a guy who jumped out early, honestly from his high school film,” Clifford said. “I looked into him and I was like, ‘All right. Yeah, this guy's got all the tools.’”

In a conversation with receivers coach Gerad Parker before the assistant took a promotion to become offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Clifford was told to keep an eye out for Washington as a possible immediate contributor to the Nittany Lions’ offense. The incoming freshman out of William B. Travis High School in Sugar Land, Texas had been rated No. 165 overall in the Rivals Class of 2020 rankings, No. 30 at wideout, and No. 24 in the state, so Clifford checked out the highlights.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds, Washington is the shortest receiver on the Nittany Lions' roster this season, but he wasted no time in demonstrating those tools upon his arrival to Penn State’s campus this summer.

Unable to join his teammates until June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ramping up with informal workouts before eventually getting into official team activities in July, Washington’s impact was immediately felt within the program. Described as smart and mature by head coach James Franklin, Washington put those compliments on full display in his initial interactions with Clifford and the rest of his offensive teammates.

“The minute that he stepped on campus, he got in contact with me and the older guys and has been very, very receptive of what we've been saying, taking a bunch of criticism, taking notes, constantly asking questions,” Clifford said. “It's just everything that you want in a young receiver. So Parker's definitely deserved that role (as a starter) and I'm extremely confident in Parker to make the plays that he needs to.”

Finishing with two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening overtime loss at Indiana, 36-35, Washington overcame some early hurdles to come up big in the clutch. Unable to come down with his first target of the day midway through the first quarter, then again on a deep pass down the sideline ruled a defensive pass interference, Washington hauled in his first career reception in Penn State’s overtime possession, first nabbing a 3-yard pickup, then immediately following it with the 9-yard touchdown strike from Clifford to give the Nittany Lions a 35-28 lead. A broken play, Clifford extending the third down by moving to his right, Washington moved with his quarterback to find himself alone in the back of the end zone and made the sliding reception on the ball thrown behind him.

“I think the quarterbacks trust him that he knows his assignments and he's going to be where he's supposed to be,” Franklin said in his evaluation of Washington leading up to Saturday’s game. “And he's been great in contested catch situations because I do think he has elite ball skills.”

Incidentally, even Washington’s 3-yard catch the play before aligned with his proclivity for making difficult receptions Franklin had described earlier in the week.

“He's got elite ball skills and body control,” Franklin said. “Usually when a guy makes a one-handed catch, everybody goes crazy, but he's done it so many times that it's almost like it's the expectation for him now to make those types of catches. We don't want them to catch the ball with one hand, only when there's no other option, and he's done it multiple times in the appropriate situation.”

Establishing himself in one of the game’s most critical moments, Penn State surely resorting to a field goal if the play had failed, Washington’s performance is likely to only further expectations as the Nittany Lions look to bounce back this weekend when they host No. 3 Ohio State (7:30 p.m., ABC).

A first-hand witness to Washington’s impact on Penn State’s passing game throughout the program’s preseason practices, it’s a performance for which corners coach Terry Smith is familiar and, maybe more important, eager to see inflicted on other opponents.

“He’s shifty. He’s quick. He’s got great hands. He’s strong. He competes. He’s very humble. He’s tough,” Smith said this preseason. “Obviously as a youngster, he’s gotta gain game experience, but I don’t see him faltering under the lights. I see him as a star just each week rising to the occasion. We’re excited about him. I like the kid a lot. I’m just looking forward to him contributing.”