“I’m trying to tell you, those three tight ends, I love them. Those are my guys, even though we compete,” Brisker said. “I feel bad for the other team because they’re very dangerous. Look to see them make a lot of plays for Penn State this year, all three of them. Any tight end that comes in here is going to make plays, so look to see them make a lot of plays for Penn State.”

Jaquan Brisker, the fifth-year safety tasked with covering the trio frequently in practices this spring, had a different perspective with the same result. Touching on the “next man up” mentality that exists throughout the Nittany Lion program, his expectation is that of little drop off out of the position.

But according to new tight ends coach Ty Howle , stepping in for Tyler Bowen , who took over for Ricky Rahne , the talent that remains in the room is far from precluded from making yet another big impact on Penn State’s offense next season.

Established as an integral target to Penn State’s quarterbacks the past five years, be it through the production of Freiermuth or Mike Gesicki , the page-turning reality of the 2021 season is that neither will be suiting up for the Nittany Lions this fall. Rather, Penn State’s scholarship roster includes sophomore Brenton Strange , and second-year freshmen Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren , at the position.

Looking up at Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington , Freiermuth’s catch total was the first time since the 2015 season that a tight end didn’t finish first or second in the category with the Nittany Lions. Sidelined due to a shoulder injury that forced season-ending surgery, of course, Freiermuth also played in only four of Penn State’s nine games.

Finishing with 23 receptions for 310 yards last season, Pat Freiermut h’s production was an anomaly for the tight end position at Penn State.

In nine games last season, Strange already demonstrated his ability to do as much.

Stepping in as a starter in Freiermuth’s absence in the second half of the year, Strange finished with 17 receptions for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Credited with his contribution, especially given the highly anticipated season that was short-circuited for Freiermuth, Howle set the table for even bigger things for Strange this season.

“I'll tell you what, he's gotten better and better every day,” Howle said. “He has some good short-area quickness and does some nice things with the ball in his hands and knows how to play physically.”

Becoming the default No. 2, Johnson also made his mark both as a pass-catcher as well as in his blocking performance despite being in his first season with the Nittany Lions. Finishing with four catches for 56 yards, including one start, Johnson made his biggest contribution with a pair of catches in the season-finale against Illinois worth 23 and 19 yards.

Assessing the progress Johnson has made even since the end of last season, now listed at 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, Howle also expressed optimism for his production in the upcoming season.

“Theo Johnson, he's looked great through winter workouts. (He's a) big, long, strong guy that can run and do some explosive things. I’m really excited about him,” Howle said. “He’s learned and he's progressed in that year that he's been here, as a football IQ guy, as a blocker, as a route-runner. So really, really excited about him.”

Meanwhile, one of the most buzzed-about players in the program this spring was the tight end who appeared mostly on the scout team last season in Warren.

Though he saw game action twice, Warren didn’t record a statistic through the course of the 2020 campaign but still managed to make an impression behind the scenes.

“Tyler Warren came in, played a lot of high school quarterback, and has progressed in the tight end position,” Howle said. “He is one of the best athletes on the team, in my opinion. I mean, he really can run, he's strong, he's physical. He’s a guy that doesn't say much, but he works man. He competes his tail off and he's been really, really impressive thus far.”

Checking in with receiver Jahan Dotson as the Nittany Lions progress through their third week of the program’s spring practices, the tight end group has backed up the offseason assessments leading into the session with its production.

“We have three tremendous tight ends that bring a lot to the game. They've been making a great amount of plays in spring ball and I think all of them have at least a touchdown so far, so that's huge for us just to see them making strides,” Dotson said.

Crediting the influence of Freiermuth on the rest of the room last season, Dotson continued in saying that the dividends are now apparent and they only figure to continue to build.

“Pat showed them a lot. He was hands-on with them when he was here. I watched him staying late, getting catches with them going over plays and stuff,” Dotson said. “They love to ask questions. They're all willing to learn, and that's all you can ask for, literally. That’s how you become great, you become a sponge, and that's all three of them, that's what they are.”