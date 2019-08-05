“Bowers is a guy that had a bunch of injuries throughout his career and has battled through them and his family has been unbelievable and he's been unbelievable,” said Franklin. “I think he's going to have a huge year for us.”

Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez warranted the nod, as did Shane Simmons and Shaka Toney at defensive end, and fifth-year cornerback John Reid , now more than two years removed from an ACL injury. But first on Franklin’s list was an even lesser-known, quieter piece who he’s projecting to do big things this season in fifth-year senior tight end Nick Bowers .

In a preseason likely to be dominated by a larger conversation about the quarterback position and the natural rise of Penn State’s young, less-experienced talent on both sides of the ball, Franklin said he wanted to “give some love” to a few guys who likely wouldn’t draw much individual attention otherwise.

Even before taking his first question at Penn State’s preseason media day Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin made a point of highlighting a small, specific group of players.

Considering the emergence of Pat Freiermuth during his true freshman season at tight end in 2018, and his continuing high expectations for the season ahead, Franklin’s choice of Bowers for a “huge year” might come as a surprise to some.



Having taken a redshirt in his true freshman year in 2015, then missing the entirety of the 2016 season due to injury, Bowers’ debut wouldn’t come until an October 2017 matchup at Northwestern. Even then, the Kittanning, Pa., product would appear in just three games, late in the season, making his first and only reception of the year in the form of a 15-yard touchdown pass against Nebraska.

Bowers’ production would be short-lived.

Again missing time in the spring, in preseason camp, and even into the first three games of the year, Bowers wouldn’t return to the field until Penn State’s trip to Illinois last season to open Big Ten play. Already in flux due to his injury challenges as well as a dramatically evolving pecking order at tight end, Bowers’ first receptions on the season wouldn’t come until a three-catch, 18-yard day against Michigan State in October.

From there, though, Bowers’ ascent began in earnest, albeit with fewer headlines than those generated by Freiermuth’s breakout. Often seeing time in run-blocking situations, Bowers would make it back onto the stat sheet with a three-reception, 32-yard, one touchdown afternoon against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

And with it, he’d solidify himself as a legitimate second option for Penn State at tight end heading into the 2019 season.

“That was probably one of the greatest feelings I ever had in my entire life,” Bowers said of his touchdown reception in the bowl. “The play we called, I was like, I have a good chance to get this ball. And when I was open, I said, Holy cow, he's going to throw it to me. I just looked up in the crowd and I was like, Wow… My mind was blown for that.”

Spending the offseason trying to improve every aspect of his game, from blocking and catching to understanding the more intimate nuances of the offense as well as learning more defensive looks, Bowers now finds himself in a position to potentially make the big impact his head coach is projecting.

Having needed to endure so many moments of patience along the way, that it’s poised to happen in his final season of eligibility makes the moments worthy of deep appreciation.

“Just from all the stuff in the past, from this being my last year, I just kind of step back sometimes. I'm just thankful that I'm in this opportunity and in this role,” said Bowers. “And I'm really appreciative of where I am right now. And I'm trying to take it all in. This is my last year and I'm trying to get better every single day.”

On a team and specifically an offense largely devoid of seniors and other upperclassmen contributors with similar stories, it’s an asset Franklin expects to pay dividends for the Nittany Lions.

“He's a guy that's a senior, and again, has had a lot of adversity and has battled through it and has just been a fantastic teammate,” said Franklin. “He's been a fantastic student here and in the community, and I think he's going to have a huge year for us this year.”