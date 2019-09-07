Citing comments made that most college football coaches might like to see joint practices or preseason scrimmages a la the NFL, the Altoona Mirror’s Cory Giger asked Franklin’s opinion and whether or not he’d be in favor of either.

Just days after his Nittany Lions topped Idaho at Beaver Stadium, a complete 79-7 shellacking, Penn State head coach James Franklin was met by a question regarding a preseason for college football at his weekly press conference.

The exchange immediately caught my attention for a couple of reasons.



The first is that, for all of the conversations Franklin has had about scheduling during his Penn State tenure, of which I’ve witnessed much, I can’t recall him ever discussing the premise of preseason football at the college level. Fashioning myself as something of a living almanac for things Franklin has and has not said throughout his time with the Nittany Lions, with saved transcripts, audio files, and video footage of countless media appearances to serve as a backup to my memory, this was a stone unturned in his oeuvre. Six years in, that doesn’t happen much.

The second and maybe more compelling reason for my interest was because the topic has been on my mind since Idaho’s rough ride against the Nittany Lions. Asked by a colleague in the immediate aftermath of the game about the value of a 79-7 blowout, my response pointed straight to the preseason and college football’s lack of one.

Regardless of the final score, I contended, Penn State’s players and coaches will tell you this week that they benefitted from the opportunity to play an opponent of Idaho’s level in the first week of the season, at home.

The various position groups and players within them could warrant more space here, but briefly, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line needs seasoning and time to gel, the running backs are fiercely vying for playing time and want to demonstrate their worthiness at every opportunity, the entirety of the defense can and should benefit from fighting to keep an outmatched team from ever finding the end zone, and new starting quarterback Sean Clifford’s chance to see game action, while finally taking some hits, is an invaluable asset to attain.

And that all of it could be done without in any way jeopardizing Penn State’s positioning for a berth in this year’s eventual College Football Playoff is, in fact, the point.

“I get it from a fan perspective, everybody wants to see Penn State versus the Philadelphia Eagles every single week. I get that,” said Franklin. “But there's also a reason that you see some of these types of games being scheduled and played because you do need some time to kind of work out some of the issues.”

Pointing to other intersectional big games that typically kick off the start of seasons, for instance, Miami/Florida in “Week 0,” Franklin noted that they’re often not played cleanly or at the high level those programs would hope to produce. Even in welcoming perennial winner Appalachian State to Beaver Stadium last season, the Nittany Lions needed to sweat out an overtime game against a team without a big conference affiliation, but with every right to claim a place on Penn State’s stage.

It was at this point that Franklin urged caution at fussing with the formula too much.

“We've just got to be careful with all these things that we wish for. It's never going to be perfect, but college football is pretty darned good, and a great example of that is Beaver Stadium with 104,000 for an opening game,” he said. “You look at TV ratings and things like that, it's funny, there were arguments a few years ago about shortening the game. Why? The game is more popular than it's ever been. So some pretty good things going on.”

What Franklin didn’t say, but probably could have, is that the conversation obscures the reality of Penn State’s 2019 nonconference schedule and every schedule he’d like to make moving forward.

That is to say, this nonconference schedule is the preseason.

Idaho offered a no-risk, dress-rehearsal chance to improve to 119-13-1 in home openers, which suggests a similar scheduling mindset for the entirety of the program’s history. Up next, Buffalo will test Penn State’s coaching staff as much as its players, with Bulls’ head coach Lance Leipold demonstrating his coaching acumen with six Division III Championships and seven appearances in eight seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater. And finally, the conclusion of the Pittsburgh series will offer the Nittany Lions their best look at Power Five-level athletes and juicier competition before moving into the rigors of the Big Ten schedule.

From there, Penn State’s schedule and quality of opponents will take care of themselves, Franklin has maintained as much since the onset of the playoff, and the data backs it up. The difference this year is, he'll be equipped with a team much-better suited to take on those upcoming challenges thanks to the preparation afforded by its three-game slate of favorable games to open the year.