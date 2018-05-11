ALEDO, Tex. -- Not that he was overly concerned about it, but there was a point last fall when Colt Ellison was wondering what it was going to take to start catching the Power Five offers many thought he was deserving of. This spring, and after more than 20 such offers later, there is one very noticeable difference when it comes to the look of his recruitment. “Yeah, I’m getting a lot more texts every day,” he said. “It’s been going pretty good, everything’s been blowing up, so I’m getting ready to kind of narrow it down and make a decision.”

Ellison has said over the past few weeks, that he would like to make a commitment after spring football wraps up, but on Thursday, mentioned that he has been thinking about taking some visits before making the final call on that. He’s already taken one official visit to Notre Dame on April 13 and plans to take another to TCU. Penn State and Washington are also contenders to land visits as well. “They’ve been pretty active recruiting me,” he said of Penn State. “I want to go up there and check it out - I’ve been looking at some videos of the games and things out there and it’s pretty incredible.” One other program that has seemed to shake things up a little bit late in the process with Ellison is Ole Miss. He said that making a trip out to Oxford comes highly recommended and the Rebels have certainly been working to establish a footprint in Texas under new head coach Matt Luke.

On how things have been with Notre Dame since his visit “Things there are going pretty good,” he said. “They’ve been texting me every day, talking with me on the phone, They were out here a couple of times in the past few weeks to see me, but I’ve been talking with them a lot.” On his interest in Ole Miss “I’ve heard that it’s really pretty out there,” he said. “A bunch of people I know go there and say that it’s amazing. So I want to go check it out … a couple friends I have already go there; just people from Aledo and that’s who I’ve talked to.”

