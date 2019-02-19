“The fact that the ball was going in tonight, everything was just better,” Chambers said. “More energy.”

The Nittany Lions never went more than 2:35 without a bucket.

Tuesday, much to coach Pat Chambers’ pleasure, was a jarring exception to the overall rule, as Penn State scored consistently from start to finish in a 95-71 blowout win over Nebraska.

Whether the Nittany Lions have trailed or led, a lid has almost always appeared over their basket at some point in every game, impacting the game in some way or another.

In listing the consistencies for Penn State amid a season full of wild unpredictabilities, scoring droughts would have to be near the top.





It sounds oversimplified, but the most common variable in Penn State’s season has been its ability or inability to make open shots.

It’s especially crucial for Lamar Stevens, who has struggled mightily from 3-point range all season. Tuesday, though, he made a pair of early shots from deep that forced the Huskers to guard him behind the arc and stretch their defense.

It created ample space for the rest of the Nittany Lions to create their own shots.

“When he's making threes like he did at the end of last year when we went on that great run the floor just opens up,” Chambers said. “I could see it coming, I could see his ball flight in practice, I can see shooting in practice is starting to get more consistent, so for him, his confidence is sky high right now.”

With Stevens creating space, the door opened for others to supply the secondary scoring Penn State often craves.



Rasir Bolton blew that door off its hinges, scoring 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting in one of his most efficient showings of the season.

“Lamar has been very consistent all year I think we'd all agree with that,” Chambers said. “We always just need another Robin to the Batman. We need somebody to help him out, and sometimes we don't have that. When we're able to shoot like that or those two guys are able to shoot, it just opens up everything else. I think that's why it opens up things for Jamari and you saw us put it inside to Mike [Watkins]. I thought Josh [Reaves] played after the first six to eight minutes, I think he settled in and played much better. When those two have it going, it really helps out the other guys.”

Six different Nittany Lions finished with at least nine points as the team shot 56 percent from the field.

Penn State helped itself by getting Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt in foul trouble early on.

Chambers called Borchardt the anchor of the Husker defense. He played only 18 minutes and Nebraska suffered its worst defensive performance of the season.

As Stevens rumbled to a 29-point showing on 11-18 shooting and the Nittany Lions made 11 of its 22 3-pointers, there was little Nebraska could do to keep up.

“Our offense, we're moving the ball, we're sharing the ball, we're putting pressure on the paint, so when you're doing those things, guys get in rhythm shots,” Chambers said.

And it helps in other aspects of the game, too.

With no scoring lulls to fight through, the energy flow was continuous, and Penn State never took its foot off the gas.

“When we don't have scoring droughts I think our defense is much better,” Chambers said. “Guys are willing to talk more because the ball is going in the basket so everyone feels a little bit better.”



