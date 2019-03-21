“Yeah, we’re ready to win a Big Ten Championship. I hope you’re ready to go, now go get some sleep, man.”

“I’m like, ‘Jeez, this was a freshman coming to two captain’s room,” he said over the phone just over two years to the day, still somewhat incredulous.

A freshman version of goaltender Peyton Jones appeared in the doorway, with a question.

Around 2 a.m. on March 18, 2017, DeRosa remembers hearing a knock at the door of the room he shared with fellow senior captain David Goodwin.

Ricky DeRosa scarfed down some pasta and started preparing an ice bath inside his Detroit hotel room, trying to replenish a body that just endured an emotionally draining and physically grueling double-overtime win over Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals.

Later that night, the Nittany Lions did claim their first title. Jones made 51 saves in another double-overtime win.

That was a team that willed — and, apparently, spoke — things into existence. Everything was hard-nosed. It wasn’t flashy.

In the words of Andrew Sturtz, Penn State’s all-time points leader, they played a man’s game.

DeRosa, whose Penn State career began with an eight-win season in the program’s second year of existence, watched as Liam Folkes skated in on Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry and potted a breakaway goal with a nifty move, completing a season’s worth of grinding with one burst of skill.

And there would be so much more to follow.

Two years later, Jones and the Nittany Lions are knocking again at the door of a BIg Ten title.

There’s plenty of symmetry between the two teams and their respective paths to this point, including heroics from Folkes.

Sturtz’ mom, Jill, predicted Folkes’ overtime goal that sent Penn State to this year’s Big Ten semifinals. Folkes is her favorite player, after all.

But time, even just two seasons, has changed the complexion of Penn State’s young hockey program.

“It's two totally different teams and two totally different styles of offense,” Sturtz said. “I’d say the style that they have now is a lot more pretty than what we had a couple of years back. I'd say a couple years back the only guy really doing too much nifty stuff was Denis Smirnov that year.”

This year’s group has certainly not suffered through any shortage of “nifty stuff.”

Folkes, Alex Limoges and Evan Barratt are among the most skilful players in college hockey, as are Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese.

Even Nikita Pavlychev, still in the same defensive role he shared with DeRosa back in 2017, has 14 goals and 14 assists.

“I think the biggest difference from their team to our team that year was they just had so much depth, and it's so hard for other teams to stop it,” Sturtz said. “I think our team two years ago, we always used to say that we were going to play like men and try to outwork everybody. This team, you know what, they work hard… I think their main thing is they are very skilled, but they’re very deep. And as long as they keep playing the right way, eventually goals are going to come.”



But they have the same roots.



Penn State’s leadership group — Biro, Chase Berger and Kevin Kerr — all played on that 2017 team. They all carried their share of the weight as the Nittany Lions finally broke through and earned respect in the world of college hockey.

And DeRosa can see the lessons he worked to instill in them coming through in this year’s playoff run.

“They’ve picked up on some of the things that we’ve had success with in the past,” he said. “That’s everybody playing the same way.”

Like the 2017 team, this year’s team struggled mightily for a period after a hot start. These Nittany Lions will need another win Saturday over Notre Dame to earn a third-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

But they’ve gotten this far with simplicity, as did their predecessors. Corner battles, blocking shots, strong goaltending and just good old-fashioned grit have re-emerged for a team that hadn’t seemed too interested in grinding out wins at certain points this season.

“Call it what you may, but you’re now seeing them doing all of the small things again,” DeRosa said.

“I think it’s just that buy-in sense when you have the entire team doing it,” he continued. “We had that when we won the Big Ten Championship.”

In other words, Penn State has fallen back on its culture.

“We’re not going to beat teams on skill alone,” Biro said Tuesday. “Especially at Notre Dame, we’re going to have to play our game… We realize that we’re going to have to win on hard work — just like we did in 2017.”

Guy Gadowsky marched into Penn State’s locker room two years ago with a message that became borderline prophetic.

The Nittany Lions had just been swept at home by Minnesota — Saturday’s defeat particularly painful.

Smirnov had given Penn State the lead with 1:26 to go in the game with a penalty shot goal, but the Gophers tied it up with a goal off a faceoff with four seconds left before winning in overtime.

“If you guys take this, even a little bit of it, you’re going to see this again in the Big Ten playoffs,” DeRosa remembered Gadowsky saying.

And they did.

A double-overtime goal from Erik Autio against Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals that year clinched the Nittany Lions’ first ever NCAA Tournament berth.



Funny enough, the 2019 Nittany Lions have a recent, not-so-fond memory inside Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena that rivals that late-game collapse against the Gophers.



Just three weeks ago, Penn State blew a 4-1 second-period lead, and fell to the Irish after Pavlychev took a controversial five-minute major penalty, leading to the game-winning goal in overtime.

“I’m sure [Gadowsky] had a pretty similar message,” DeRosa said.

These Nittany Lions have traveled a road paved by the 2017 title team, though maybe this year’s vehicle offers a little extra horsepower.

There’s still one hill to climb, though, before these two teams with different styles and similar roots can be concretely compared for years to come.

With the same defiant swagger that won Penn State its first piece of hardware, DeRosa expressed his confidence.

“I wouldn’t be feeling so hot if I were Notre Dame this weekend,” he said.