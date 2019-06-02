“We have a new goal. It's $4 million. We're going to keep this thing as strong as ever,” said Chambers. “This year is the most golfers we've ever had in 23 years, and that should say something to all of us. It affects us every year in some sort of way; family, friend, associate, co-worker, and Penn Staters keep showing up… And to be where we are today, I couldn't be more thrilled.”

And given this year’s turnout for the organization’s biggest event of the year, the 23rd annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament, Chambers is confident that number isn’t all that far away.

Surpassing $3.2 million raised to help locals battling cancer, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Patrick Chambers , the CVC committee, and the community have banded together with the goal of now reaching $4 million.

In April at the NCAA’s Final Four in Minneapolis, Chambers was awarded the 2019 Champion Award from the nationwide Coaches vs. Cancer organization for his efforts through his now eight-year tenure with the Nittany Lions. Recognized for his leadership in the fight against cancer, having helped generate $1.3 million in contributions to the Penn State chapter through his tenure, Chambers brought the award home to share.

Shifting credit for the organization’s success to the committee, specifically the CVC directors, the committee, and all of the volunteers that help make events like Friday’s successful, Chambers expressed his pride in the group’s ultimate objectives.

“When I came into this, you just don't know where it's going to go or what turns it's going to take. And to see it thrive the way it is, it's just a lot of great people. I'm just the front man. The committee has done a fabulous job,” said Chambers. “The committee is just unbelievable, what they're doing, their organization. And it's just not last night and today, it's all year long, five or six events all year to help us raise awareness and to help our friends and neighbors and co-workers, which is ultimately what you want to do, to put a smile on somebody's face.”

Beyond the celebratory nature of Penn State men’s basketball’s Coaches vs. Cancer weekend, of course, Chambers and the Nittany Lions were freshly celebrating another big win.

Announced Wednesday evening, the deadline of which collegiate players needed to decide between remaining in the NBA Draft or returning to school, All-Big Ten junior forward Lamar Stevens made the call to finish out his final year of eligibility with the Nittany Lions.

Instantly invigorating Penn State’s opportunity for a successful 2019-20 campaign, the program’s goal locked in on reaching a first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011 given its most veteran team in Chambers’ tenure, the head coach was optimistic about the potential on tap for the season ahead.

“The legacy (Stevens) can leave is going to be incredible, and what he just took from all the NBA teams he worked out is going to be great for him to pass that wisdom and knowledge (to his teammates) is going to be important,” said Chambers. “And now, he gets to take a shot at the NCAA Tournament. He gets to maybe be the all-time leading scorer. He gets to maybe a Big Ten Championship. Who knows?”