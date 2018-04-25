“I think that the press man… over the spring from day one to now, I've gotten a lot better with that,” said Polk. “At the beginning at ‘H,’ you don't have that guy in your face consistently where at ‘Z’ or ‘X’ at the outside, the guys there are like a yard away from you. So I feel like I've gotten a lot better at that.”

Swapping places with DeAndre Thompkins this spring from his prior place into the slot over to the “Z” receiver spot, Polk said he concentrated intently on improving his route running. He also studied film to come to grips with the nuances that lining up on the offense’s perimeter would require.

Targeted for passes five times on the afternoon, though, three times by starter Trace McSorley in the first quarter alone, Polk offered hints of an expanding role in Penn State’s offense in the months ahead. Finishing tied with Cam Sullivan-Brown for the most targets on the Blue squad in the game, the redshirt junior receiver could be poised to break out from the shadow of NFL-bound DaeSean Hamilton.

Last season in the slot, Polk appeared in 13 games for the Nittany Lions behind Hamilton, finishing the year with 10 receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. Most notably he finished with three receptions at Northwestern for 40 yards, helping to propel Penn State to its 31-7 win in the game.



The contributions were a return of sorts for Polk following a sophomore campaign in 2016 derailed by injury. Having played in each of the Lions’ 13 games as a true freshman in 2015, starting three, Polk initially appeared poised to be an immediate and lasting piece of Penn State’s offense moving forward.

Said last October by then-wideouts coach Josh Gattis to have earned “100 percent confidence” from the staff, Polk was credited with having made considerable strides in his development. And were it not for Hamilton, Gattis added, Polk would be poised to make many of those plays himself. In Hamilton’s absence, then, Polk would be expected to make a smooth transition into the role of a primary contributor in Penn State’s wideout room.

Gattis, of course, has since moved on to an assistant position with Alabama, leaving Polk to now take his cues from new wideouts coach David Corley. As a result, Polk said his concentration on film study, and then working to translate those lessons to the field daily, has paid dividends.

“I just try to think in my head when I run my routes, try not to raise. Be down low so you're more explosive getting out. Because as Coach Corley always says, if you're not in an explosive position, your body is going to put yourself in an explosive position,” said Polk. “So you may run your route and your foot can be outside the framework, then your foot is going to move back into the framework to then propel you, which means that you're losing a step on the DB who is gaining ground on you.”

Determined to be the one gaining ground this offseason, Polk said he’s also reading defenses better at his new position; specifically, Penn State’s defenses.

Lining up against quality defensive backs in practices, Polk added that he sees benefits coming to both parties, wideouts and defensive backs alike.

“When you have that level of play against you, you feel like if you're doing well against them - obviously they're going to do well and then you're going to do well some plays, so it's not like one person is dominating the other person - so it's just going out there and it shows that a lot of people that Coach Franklin and the staff is bringing in, they're bringing in great talent,” said Polk. “So you're going against great talent every single day so when it comes to the game, you're out there just competing.”