There wasn't a championship of any kind on the line in Penn State's Champions Week matchup with Illinois on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. But the Nittany Lions looked like the kind of team that could contend for something, if there were something left to contend for in the final stages of this strange and unprecedented season. The Lions ended the Big Ten portion of their 2020 campaign with a 56-21 victory over the visiting Fighting Illini. With the stands covered in snow, the scene was weirdly evocative of a White Out, and if there had been any actual white-clad fans in attendance rather than piles of snow, they would have been thrilled with the outcome. After a wild back-and-forth start, the Lions settled down and outscored Illinois 42-0 over the game's final 51 minutes. "I appreciate the resiliency that this team showed," coach James Franklin said, speaking as much about the season as a whole as the game against the Illini. "That's the players, the coaches, the staff, the trainers, everybody, under challenging circumstances." Penn State needed just over 26 minutes to amass a season-high point total. When Jahan Dotson raced into the end zone on a 70-yard catch-and-run late in the second quarter, it gave the Lions a 42-21 lead. It was the first time they topped 40 points all season. In fact, it was the first time they topped 40 points against a Big Ten opponent since defeating Maryland 59-0 in September 2019. Illinois was shorthanded in its season finale, bringing only 54 scholarship players to Beaver Stadium. Included in that total were just 18 scholarship defensive players. The Lions capitalized, generating 580 yards of total offense en route to their fourth win in a row. Here's a look at the good and the bad:



The Good

• Penn State had two one-play touchdown drives against the Illini, both on long catch-and-runs by Dotson. The junior wideout scored a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage, beating Devon Witherspoon on a hitch pass and sprinting into the end zone. In the second quarter, Dotson took a screen pass 70 yards for another score. Dotson finished with six catches on seven targets, totaling 189 yards and two touchdowns. “We had a run called [on the opening play], and if they gave us access on the perimeter, we could throw it,” Franklin said. “We threw it. He made a really nice catch and knifed up the field. Their guy missed the initial tackle, and [Dotson] can make something happen afterward. It just really plays out like that. If you’re running the offense the way you should be, no matter what offense you run, the defense is going to give you something. You’ve got to have enough answers in your offense to be able to take advantage of it.” • Penn State’s defense did a nice job slowing down an Illinois rushing attack that went into the game ranked second in the Big Ten. The Illini finished with 153 yards, 49 yards below their season average. The Lions were especially effective in the second half, holding Illinois to 37 rushing yards and 44 total yards. Brandon Smith had a big night, finishing with a team-high eight tackles, including three tackles for loss. “Once we were able to outnumber them in the box and be a little bit more consistent with our gap responsibility and make them one-dimensional, that helped us,” Franklin said. “The offense, [by putting] points on the board, had the defense’s back. And then we were able to slow them down and make some plays on special teams and play more complementary football.” • The Lions came up big in the return game. Lamont Wade, who had a 37-yard return last week against Michigan State, took one back 100 yards in the first quarter to give Penn State a 14-7 lead. Later, Dotson had a 50-yard punt return that set up a touchdown. • Penn State’s top two tight ends – Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson – took some hard hits and still came up with a handful of big catches. The two freshmen combined to make six receptions for 73 yards, and Strange scored on a fourth-down completion from Will Levis, diving into the end zone just inside the pylon. • Of Penn State’s 580 total yards, 328 were supplied by freshmen (Strange, Johnson, Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes, Parker Washington, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Joseph Bruno).



The Bad

• Isaiah Williams had Penn State’s defense on its heels for much of the first half. The Illini started Brandon Peters as expected, but after just one play – a lateral to Williams that Williams turned into a 33-yard gain with a pass to Chase Brown – Peters retreated to the sideline and didn’t return until late in the third quarter. “We were planning for the guy at quarterback who was playing for pretty much the whole year,” Franklin said. “The other guy – No. 1 – was more of a rotational-type guy. So all of the film, all the planning was based on that. He made some plays, he’s a really good player. He was one of the most highly recruited players in the country, and he made some plays early on.” • Sean Clifford fumbled on the first play of Penn State’s second possession, giving Illinois the ball at the Lions’ 16-yard line and setting up a touchdown. Turnovers from the quarterback position have, of course, been a recurring theme this season, and Franklin was fuming on the sideline. “I’m glad I had this mask on, so people couldn’t read my lips,” he said. “We won the turnover battle, which was significant, but I thought that was a big [play] early in the game that caused problems.” It did indeed cause some problems, as Illinois managed to trade punches for a while even though the Lions were throwing nothing but haymakers. But it’s tough to quibble with anything else Clifford did, as he hit 16 of 22 passes for 285 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. • For the second week in a row, Devyn Ford and Jayson Oweh missed the game for undisclosed reasons. • Penn State could have added another score at the end of the first half but ran out of time despite opening its drive with more than two minutes on the clock and a full complement of timeouts. Jake Pinegar missed a 35-yard attempt after the Lions were forced to kick on third down with two timeouts still left.



Looking Ahead