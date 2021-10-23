Illinois Preview: Wounded Illini looking for momentum against Penn State

The ink could hardly have been dry on Bret Bielema’s contract with Illinois when the veteran college and NFL coach showed up at Beaver Stadium last December to see firsthand what kind of challenge he had just agreed to take on. Bielema, a Big Ten fixture who had played at Iowa and came to prominence as head coach at Wisconsin, showed up on the field at the snow-covered stadium early in the first quarter. What he saw was a vivid illustration of why the job had come available in the first place. The Illini surrendered a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson on the first play of the game, and while the two teams were tied, 21-21, after a wild first quarter, the Nittany Lions dominated from that point on, outgaining their visitors by more than 300 yards for the game en route to a 56-21 win. To the Illini and their fans, it was an all too familiar outcome. Illinois finished 11th in the Big Ten in total offense, 14th in total defense and went 2-5 in Lovie Smith’s final season as head coach.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is off to a 2-5 start with the Fighting Illini.

But even though they didn’t come close to pulling off an upset, they did instill in their new coach a glimmer of hope that he had inherited something to build upon. “I do remember the fight in our guys in that game,” Bielema recalled earlier this week. “It obviously wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but I remember when we first got there it was a little bit into the first quarter and it was a good game, we were rolling at that point. It got a little bit lopsided at the end. We just ran out of bodies.” Bielema has now been on the job for 10 months. As he gets set to lead the Illini back to State College this coming weekend for a rematch with the Nittany Lions, he’s confronting some of the same problems that were on display on that cold December night. Illinois is still struggling on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th in the league in total offense at 317.9 yards per game and 14th in total defense, with opponents averaging 427.9 yards. One of the reasons for the team’s ongoing struggles is that it still doesn’t seem to have enough bodies. Enough healthy bodies, at least. This was likely to be a rebuilding year under any circumstances, but a string of injuries has magnified the Illini’s problems. The most noteworthy of those injuries is the one that knocked starting quarterback Brandon Peters out of Illinois’ game against Wisconsin two weeks ago. Peters, a sixth-year senior in his third season with the Illini after transferring from Michigan, exited in the second quarter. He didn’t practice during the team’s bye week following the 24-0 loss to the Badgers, and as of Monday, Bielema said he wasn’t certain whether Peters would be medically cleared to return this week. With their starter sidelined, sophomore Artur Sitkowski finished the Wisconsin game. Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer, got off to a hot start this season, coming on in relief of the injured Peters on opening day and completing 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-22 victory over Nebraska. He didn’t fare nearly so well against the Badgers, though, throwing incompletions on his first 12 attempts and finishing 8-of-27 for 55 yards. The Illini have also lost their top defensive player indefinitely. Senior linebacker Jake Hansen, the team’s leading tackler two of the previous three seasons and an All-Big Ten pick last year, was hurt in the second quarter of the Wisconsin game. Hansen will miss “an extended period of time,” Bielema said this week.

