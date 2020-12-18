“We understand what we signed up for,” he said. “That is the profession, and sometimes you get a change of plans that you don’t want, but it happens. Our first and foremost [obligation] is to these young men, these student-athletes who are on the football team – to represent, support, coach, and finish the season. I met with the team [Monday] morning and told them that we’re here for them. Even though there’s a chance some coaches will or won’t be around, I wanted to tell them that we’re here for them and we will do our damndest to help them finish the season.”

With that as the backdrop, Rod Smith conducted his first news conference as Illinois’ head football coach earlier this week. Among his first comments was an acknowledgement of the obvious realities that he and his fellow staffers were facing on the eve of their trip to Penn State for the Big Ten’s Champions Week finale. One of those realities was that Smith’s first game-week presser was also very likely his last as the Illini’s head coach.

If you’re a coach or player at college football’s highest level, what happened this week at Illinois is part of the bargain. It’s part of the bargain at every level, really, but the Power Five conferences are an especially unforgiving world, even by the standards of a results-oriented business, as money and media attention combine to magnify the pressure to deliver victories, and to drive out those who can’t deliver enough of them.

Smith became the Illini’s interim coach when the school fired Lovie Smith on Sunday after five seasons in Champaign. Landing Smith, who had led the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, was seen as a major coup for Illinois when he was hired in 2016 to take over the program. The school reportedly sold more than 2,000 new season tickets in the two days that followed his hiring. But Smith ended up going 17-39 overall and 10-33 in Big Ten play, and this year’s 2-5 regular-season finish persuaded athletic director Josh Whitman that a change was needed.

“Based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman said in a prepared statement issued Sunday. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required.”

Among the names that have been floated as potential successors are Luke Fickell of Cincinnati, Lance Leipold of Buffalo and Sean Lewis of Kent State. The job is thought to be more attractive than when Smith came aboard less than a year after Tim Beckman’s sudden ouster. In 2019, Illinois opened a $79.2 million sports performance center, and Smith has left behind a roster that boasts some young talent, players like redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams, who ranks fourth on the team in all-purpose yards and is a byproduct of the staff’s efforts to build recruiting connections in the St. Louis area.

For now, Smith will be replaced by his former offensive coordinator. A member of Illinois’ staff since 2018, Rod Smith oversaw a major improvement in the team’s offensive performance his first two seasons. The Illini improved their rushing performance by nearly 140 yards per game in Smith’s first year as OC, the biggest jump of any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Last year, Smith’s offense ranked eighth in the Big Ten in scoring at 26.7 points per game, helping the Illini win six games, including an upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin. Illinois even reached a bowl game for the first time since 2014, earning a spot in the Redbox Bowl against Cal.

This year, the Illini have continued to run the ball well, ranking second in the Big Ten in rushing offense at 202.3 yards per game. But they’ve struggled to translate their strengths into points and wins, in large part because of COVID. The Illini lost quarterback Brandon Peters just days after the season began, as the senior tested positive for the virus on Oct. 29 and was forced to miss games against Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers. Due to positive tests, contract tracing and injuries, Illinois was missing 14 players for the game against the Boilermakers in week two and 15 players for the game against the Gophers a week later. The Illini ended up dropping both of those games, and they’ve continued to have problems. Senior safety Tony Adams will sit out this week’s trip to Penn State after testing positive.

Impacted by those personnel losses, Illinois managed to win just two games during the regular season, beating Rutgers (23-20) and Nebraska (41-23) on consecutive weekends, both on the road. Of the five losses it suffered, four were by two touchdowns or more. The Illini’s scoring differential – minus-11.9 points per game – was second-worst in the Big Ten, trailing only Michigan State (minus-17.5). And it could easily have been worse. The one regular-season game on Illinois’ schedule that had to be canceled was a Nov. 28 meeting with Ohio State.

Looking ahead to this week’s game at Penn State, a big part of the staff’s job will be to get players refocused after a tumultuous week for the program. As Rod Smith said, “There’s no sugarcoating it, it’s a hard time for our student-athletes. So there has to be stable leadership that’s guiding them.”

But there’s also a lot of internal motivation that pushes athletes to do their best, and Smith is hoping that those tendencies kick in this week in practice and on Saturday evening in Beaver Stadium.

“If you’re a competitor, the ability to go play a game is enough,” he said. “The opportunity to go out and play another Big Ten opponent is a great one. It’s an opportunity to step in and help facilitate that competition. We’ll get through this together, and we’re going to make the most of it. If we have one more ride together, we’re going to ride. We’re going to try to make practice fun like we always do. Basically, you treat this like a bowl game, and you never know if you’ll make one or not. We’ll come out, prepare and attack this game and try to let the players have fun with it.”

