It’s not just that Penn State’s season-ending win over Illinois was a weird game that featured 481 yards, 42 combined points and a seemingly endless barrage of game-changing plays in the first quarter. No, it’s that after all of that, a truly mind-numbingly boring game set in. Once Penn State calmed down defensively, it was pretty much all over for the Illini, who as you probably know by now, gained just 74 yards in the final three quarters.

But for that first quarter, boy, was it interesting.