Illinois Film Study: A soothsayer's guide to Penn State
Thomas Frank Carr details the Nittany Lions' win against Illinois to round out the 2020 regular season.
It’s not just that Penn State’s season-ending win over Illinois was a weird game that featured 481 yards, 42 combined points and a seemingly endless barrage of game-changing plays in the first quarter. No, it’s that after all of that, a truly mind-numbingly boring game set in. Once Penn State calmed down defensively, it was pretty much all over for the Illini, who as you probably know by now, gained just 74 yards in the final three quarters.
But for that first quarter, boy, was it interesting.
Every time a Penn State player has touched the ball.— Thomas Frank Carr (@ThomasFrankCarr) December 19, 2020
1. 75 yard TD
2. Interception
3. Fumble
4. Kickoff for a TD. #PennState pic.twitter.com/uStS1LphIR
There were five touchdowns and two turnovers in the span of the first 10 minutes of the game.
We’ll do a quick recap of the game and what made the offense and defense tick, and then we’ll get into something more interesting than recapping a 55-21 blowout, evaluation of the future.
Highlights
The problem with this game is that instead of subtle nuances, or key situational calls, what changed this game was mostly just Jahan Dotson running by everyone.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news