“They didn't play well at Rutgers, but nobody has,” Chambers said Monday at his weekly press conference. “They can really put the ball in the basket and there are a lot of different looks that they can give you. They can play a small lineup, a big lineup, and look, they have great speed, too. It's going to be a heckuva game.”

Rather, set to host the Illini at the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday (6:30 p.m., FS1), the Nittany Lions have taken a vastly different trajectory as their guests of late. Falling out of the rankings after a fourth-consecutive loss, most recently dropping a 72-57 decision at Rutgers Saturday afternoon, the Illini will look to upend an eight-game winning streak that has rocketed the Nittany Lions to their highest ranking in program history, now at No. 9 as of Monday afternoon.

Things have not gone well for the Illini in the time since.

At 8-2 following a 59-51 win against Minnesota on Jan. 30, winners of seven-straight with a Top 25 ranking, Illinois sat atop the Big Ten standings to enter the month of February.

Much of that versatility and strength is contingent on the presence of star sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who was helped off the floor with a leg injury after the final buzzer of a 70-69 loss to Michigan State on Feb. 11 and hasn’t appeared since.



According to Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, Dosunmu is still considered “day-to-day” with the game approaching. Given the outcome of the first game in his absence, an uninspiring, sloppy performance at Rutgers, the possibility of a second-consecutive absence for Dosunmu again figures to play prominently.

“I don’t care who you are, you miss your Alpha. You miss your leader, your guy,” Underwood told reporters Monday. “I don’t care what team you are, and you go on the road and you play a top-half team in this league, you’re going to lose.”

In Illinois’ case, that loss was particularly dispiriting.

Playing to just a 34-32 deficit at the RAC at the half, the Illini allowed 12 Rutgers’ points off eight turnovers in the second half while being dominated to an 18-6 deficit in paint points. Beyond his obvious disappointment at the result, Underwood was blunt in his assessment of the performance as a whole.

“Coming off the Rutgers game, it was a game of mistakes. It was a game of errors,” Underwood said. “It’s not something we’ve been known for. We’ve been eliminating the mistakes and the breakdowns and when you do that on the road, we can talk all we want about the offensive end, it’s the defensive end and the transition, all of that was very poor. By far the worst execution on that end of the court we’ve had all year.”

For the Nittany Lions, that could spell opportunity Tuesday evening.

Ranked third in scoring for league games this season at 74.5 points per game, against an Illinois team that shot just 31.1 percent from the floor in its most recent outing and needed 28 attempts from deep to make eight 3s, the Nittany Lions also produce the most steals per game in the Big Ten at 6.9 per outing. That turnover margin, Penn State’s at +2.1 per game against Illinois’ -1.1, could be a key indicator of the Nittany Lions’ success.

“Taking care of the ball, not giving your opponent easy run-outs, that's going to be critical,” Chambers said. “They have speed. They're tough. They have great guard play. Great bigs. Gotta take care of the ball. Live ball turnovers will be back-breaking.”

An undeniable ascent for the Illini this season, already besting their 7-13 Big Ten record at 8-6 with another six games to play, Chambers added that this version is a hybrid of its past iterations.

“I still think they rock fight and compete. I give Brad a lot of credit for adjusting to the league. The league is so unique with great coaches and big-time players, point guards, and bigs, and great wings this year too,” Chambers said. “They still give you a little bit of a rock fight but man they are talented.”