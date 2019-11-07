Individual, touchdown-reversing special teams mistakes have yet to impact Penn State in the wins column. That does not mean that Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin isn’t bothered by them. Minutes after taking down Michigan State 12 days ago in East Lansing, the third of three-straight challenging Big Ten tests passed by the Nittany Lions, a penalty gnawed at Franklin. A gritty 28-7 win, that Penn State’s electric return man, K.J. Hamler, had a punt return touchdown reversed due to a running into the kicker penalty was a compounding of frustrations. “We gotta eliminate the penalties. We got too many penalties on special teams that are eliminating big plays,” Franklin said. “We had a kickoff return for a touchdown last week (against Michigan) by K.J. that was brought back for a hold that was unnecessary during a double-team. And then tonight, we get a punt return for a touchdown and we get another penalty, so we've got eliminate the penalties.”

Compared with Penn State’s special teams performance from the 2018 season, the complaints appear small. Hiring Joe Lorig to helm the Nittany Lions’ special teams units in the offseason, the groups have produced a remarkable turnaround in a variety of areas. Punter Blake Gillikin has twice been named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performances this season, pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line 28 times on his 45 total punts this season. His coverage team has built on the performance, allowing just 2.38 yards per attempted return, good for ninth nationally. Kickoff return defense has been similarly strong for the Nittany Lions this season, opponents taking just 10 out for an 18.6 yards per return average with 41 total touchbacks, good for eighth nationally in total touchbacks. The same could not be said of the Nittany Lions’ effort in 2018 when kickoff return defense was ranked No. 84, punt return defense was No. 69, and net punting finished at No. 68. Five blocked kicks allowed and a pair of blocked punts allowed were similarly below par at No. 120 and No. 107, respectively. The results have been backed up in the analytical arena. “I think if you look at overall efficiency, offensive efficiency, defense efficiency, special teams efficiency, I think we're one of the only teams in the country that are ranked in the top 10 in all three. So we're playing well,” Franklin told reporters Wednesday evening after Penn State’s practice. “I think the other thing that I've noticed is, it's hard to tell this, but as a punt returner, for example, we may not have the huge returns, but I think he's impacted the game. I think people are concerned about kicking it to (Hamler), so that's why they're directional kicking like crazy. There's a lot of shanks out of bounds, things like that. So we've gotten good field position. Same thing with kickoff return.” The only notable downward trajectory from last season’s performances, the Nittany Lions have fallen from the No. 12 team in kickoff returns (24.73 yards per return) to No. 96 this season at just 18.69 yards per return.