If without Sean Clifford, can PSU win? Week 8 TV info is out: Newsstand

It was clear the moment 00:00 was hit on the Kinnick Stadium scoreboard, but now we're living it: The bye week will be dominated by talk of any kind about the health of quarterback Sean Clifford. The Penn State and college football newsstand for Oct. 12 is again loaded with stories and opinions about the veteran passer and what could happen if he plays against Illinois compared to if he is out for a long time. And, speaking of that, we now know television information for the scrap with the Fighting Illini in two weeks. Let's get to the top headlines and tweets about the Nittany Lions on Oct. 12.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford celebrates on the field during the Nittany Lions' eventual 23-20 loss at Iowa. BWI photo/Steve Manuel

Tweets of the day

We'll start with Clifford's cryptic Instagram post. No. 14 wrote a caption that read: "In life, moments will come and go. Trials will come and go. It’s the memories with the people around you that live forever. Time to create more memories ⚔️♟#BTB" What does it mean? Good luck deciphering it, but it was the lone update of Monday.

For those hoping to learn more about the status of all injured players, Franklin will speak to the media only once during this week without a game. That opportunity will come Wednesday night following practice.

After we told you about Saquon Barkley's injury in yesterday's newsstand, we now have an update, and it appears to be good news for the New York Giant, or at least as good as he could have hoped for.

Penn State-Illinois has long been scheduled to be a Noon kick, but now we know who will televise it: ABC. No announcer information has been announced yet.

Headlines of the day

