Hybrid prospect George Wilson previews tomorrow's decision
Hybrid prospect George Wilson has set a commitment date for Sunday, July 12th and teams are still jockeying for position. There's only four teams left that the Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run standout is still considering and he explained where each school stands heading into the pivotal day.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“It’s down to North Carolina, South Carolina, Penn State, and Arizona State,” Wilson said. “It's going to be about who is the best when it comes to coaching and history.”
Arizona State: “I have good connections with the coaches,” he said. “The defensive line coach, coach Robert, he has a good history. He coached in the NFL for the Vikings. I did a virtual visit a few weeks ago and I like what I saw.”
Penn State: “Penn State has a good future with kids from the 757,” said Wilson. “Coach Scott, the position coach for me, just came from South Carolina. He has a good history. He had talked to me when he was at South Carolina. We already knew each other.”
North Carolina: “I love their coaching staff,” he said. “Coach Dre Bly is from the 757 so he shows a lot of love. Coach Mack Brown communicates with me too. They're good guys. I like how they communicate with me. They want me as an outside linebacker there. They showed me film and I like where they have me at.”
South Carolina: “I love coach Peterson,” Wilson said. “He communicates with me too and I love how he coaches his guys. He sends me video of him coaching and he communicates well with his players. I love that. South Carolina wants me kind of like hybrid.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
Wilson’s recruitment is coming down to North Carolina and South Carolina. The Tar Heels has been in the driver’s seat for most of his recruitment but the Gamecocks are gaining momentum heading into his decision date. My FutureCast has been on the Tar Heels for a few weeks but I’m going to switch it to South Carolina, the team that is picking up momentum.