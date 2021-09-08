Hurt in season-opener, Jaquan Brisker says recovery 'went well' this week

Jaquan Brisker’s first injury timeout became necessary early in the Nittany Lions’ 16-10 win at Wisconsin Saturday. It, and the two more injury stoppages he'd endure the rest of the way, wouldn't keep Brisker down, though. Rather, finishing the game as one of its most valuable players, and making the highlight-reel interception that would help seal the win for the Penn State football program, Brisker updated his health status Wednesday while turning an eye toward the future. “The recovery, it went well,” Brisker said. “I would say the defense, we set a standard that’s very high, obviously making a lot of red-zone stops and making a lot of stops in the game. We always have a saying, ‘we have big shoulders’ and things like that. I feel like anything less than that is not good enough."

Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker made one of two crucial interceptions for the Nittany Lions late in the game Saturday at Wisconsin. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

The injury issues began for Brisker in the first quarter. Looking to make a key stop at the midpoint of the opening frame, Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie turned the edge to slam into Badger quarterback Graham Mertz on third-and-3 at the Wisconsin 40-yard line. The apparent sack sent the ball flying from Mertz’s hand upfield and into the waiting arms of Brisker, who’d screamed across the grain to recover the fumble. For all of the celebration as the Nittany Lion defense felt in the moment, though, a review showed Mertz in a passing motion to overrule the sack and fumble. Worse for Penn State, Brisker writhed on the Camp Randall turf, the ball still in his hands, as the program's medical staff performed an on-field evaluation. Though the preseason All-American was able to retreat to the stationary bike on the sideline, it was the first of three injury timeouts he’d need on the afternoon. Ultimately able to finish the game, immediately returning on Penn State’s next defensive series, Brisker’s four tackles, including a TFL, a pass breakup, and a crucial game-saving fourth-quarter interception, earned him Player of the Game status within the program for his performance. Penn State mailbag: TE usage, players not seeing snaps despite hype, more Hitting Backflips: Penn State defense not concerned by grueling Week One

Maybe more important for Brisker and the Nittany Lions as they move on from the game and into this week’s opponent, Ball State, and beyond, he assured reporters that his health was intact and the season-opening defensive performance was one they should come to expect this year. Brisker’s biggest stop of the game eventually came with time dwindling in the fourth quarter, only after two more injury timeouts he’d need the rest of the way in Wisconsin. Landed on from behind by a crashing Ellis Brooks and Wisconsin tight end, Brisker was also attended to by Penn State’s medical staff with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter with an apparent head collision. And, again in the second half, a Chez Mellusi carry up the middle turned problematic for Brisker when he made a one-arm stop in the open field. Unbuckling his chin strap, Brisker appeared to favor his left arm and shoulder, having landed violently on it with Mellusi after making the stop. Briefly replaced by Jonathan Sutherland out of the timeout, Brisker could be seen by television cameras back on the stationary bicycle on the sideline, crossing himself before pointing to the sky. He wouldn’t return on the series, one in which Wisconsin eventually cashed in with a game-tying touchdown run for Mellusi, but he returned for the rest of the afternoon on Penn State’s next defensive series late in the third quarter. Turning the page to Ball State this week, his injury snafus apparently behind him, the opportunity to return to play in front of a full house at Beaver Stadium is what excites Brisker now. “I’m very excited, especially it's the first time in a while we get this our fans and play in front of our fans. Every time you walk into Beaver Stadium, it's just a crazy feeling, a feeling you'll never forget. I just can't wait.”