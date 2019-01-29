Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 13:39:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Hunte "felt good about" 2nd UM official visit, now wait is on

Tbxp8w1wbfb7ji59jul1
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Middle Village (NY) Christ the King DT Jared Hunte took a second official visit to Miami this past weekend.And Hunte’s coach, Bruce Eugene, says the talented lineman “said he enjoyed it. He says he...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}