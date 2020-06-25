 Penn State Football: Offensive Lineman Jacob Allen is a Priority for Nittany Lions in 2022
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 13:08:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Hun School Prospect Jacob Allen Discusses Phil Trautwein & Penn State

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

New Jersey prospect Jacob Allen is expected to be one of Penn State’s top offensive tackle targets in the Class of 2022.A native of Spotswood, Allen spent the first two years at St. Joseph’s in Met...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}