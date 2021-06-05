Class of 2022 offensive lineman David Siegel was on campus on Thursday, working out for Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

Siegel attended high school in Connecticut, and is headed into a postgrad year at The Hun School after reclassifying to 2022. He stands at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, and has known Trautwein since his sophomore year of high school through his friend, Jack Conley, who Trautwein recruited while he was at Boston College.

"I knew a little bit about Coach Traut, and a little bit about his form," Seigel said Thursday. "Coming into the workout, I was definitely really excited to see what I can do. It was definitely an extremely hard workout. He put me through a lot of things. But I thought it was pretty good overall. I got to learn his form, and see what the guys at Penn State do and how they do it."