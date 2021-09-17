How to watch, stream 'Saving the Roar' about the 2012 PSU football team

"SAVING THE ROAR is the true story about the 2012 Penn State Football Team who rose from the ashes and defined what it means to have success with honor. Fueled by childhood dreams and legacy bloodlines, this team of warriors stayed and fought for something much greater than football. What follows is the triumphant story of the team that restored the roar."

Full ticket details can be found for the in-person showing on The State Theatre website , while tickets can be purchased for the online stream, both this weekend's and ones in the future, at savingtheroar.in.live .

The film will be screened at the State Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday before the 2021 Nittany Lions take on Auburn at Beaver Stadium. An online stream will also run in tandem with the in-person event Friday night.

Originally marketed under the 'Iron Lions', title, director and producer Michael P. Nash decided to change the name following an interview for the documentary with former Penn State star and current NFL standout Saquon Barkley.

"Saving the Roar, it's kind of like, just do it," Nash told BWI. "It's more of a verb, than some of the other working titles that we had.

"It really came about when I was interviewing Saquan Barkley, and Saquan was like, look, we owe this team everything. We owe them more than just the 2012 number being up on the [Beaver Stadium facade]. They're the team that saved the roar. And, when he said that it just really resonated."

Michael P. Nash is the film's director and producer and Penn State alum Bob E. Morgan is an executive producer along with Peter and Ann Tombros and Ron and Maria Morgan. It chronicles the 2012 team's journey and features interviews and commentary from Barkley, Mike Farrell, Craig Fitzgerald, Franco Harris, Jordan Hill, Michael Mauti, Matt McGloin, Stephon Morris, Bill O'Brien, and Michael Zordich, among others. BWI's Nate Bauer is also interviewed in the film.

"As a filmmaker, you try and do all your research early on, and you think you have the story fairly well mapped out from, because this story was obviously really well covered from media, and I should say that, I'm not a PSU alumni. I had, as they say, kind of no skin in the game, and so for me, I've been looking for inspirational sports films ever since I kind of got into the business, and there are tough to come by," Nash said.

"This was a story that I believe is really generational. It's one of those stories that comes around a couple times in a generation, and I just am very thankful that I was able to be part of the story, and the deeper we dug into the story, the more amazing it really became."