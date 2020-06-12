Many thought the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. We take a look where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the offensive linemen. ***** TOP FIVE UNCOMMITTED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

Top contenders: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Clemson

Recruiting outlook: Mims is taking his time because he wants to commit on his birthday, Oct. 14. This is shaping up to be another Georgia/Alabama battle. The Georgia native is also in close contact with Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Clemson, but the in-state Dawgs and Crimson Tide have most of his attention. There is a long way to go here but keep an eye on where he visits once the dead period ends. Farrell’s take: Alabama will make this tough but I can’t see Mims choosing the Tide over his in-state school. UGA recruits as well as anyone in the country and I don’t see it losing Mims.

*****

Bryce Foster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas

Recruiting outlook: Foster has taken a lot of visits to Oklahoma and his family is very close with Lincoln Riley, but his mom went to Texas A&M and his brother played there. The Aggies are the local team, but teammate Hayden Conner and good friend Jalen Milroe are committed to Texas. All three will get official visits, plus LSU and Oregon, before a commitment. Farrell’s take: I’ve had Oklahoma here for a while which goes against my legacy rule of usually picking the team with the most family connections — in this case Texas A&M. I’m sticking with OU right now.

*****

Tommy Brockermeyer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Texas, Auburn, LSU, Clemson

Recruiting outlook: Brockermeyer is getting closer to making a decision but would like to take some official visits first if possible. Alabama is in a great position right now but Texas is very much in this race. The other three teams are hanging in there but they have some ground to make up. As a Texas legacy prospect, the Longhorns will be in this race till the end and there is also his twin brother’s recruitment to consider. His decision could have some effect on what Tommy decides to do. Farrell’s take: This is a tough one because the momentum appears to be for Alabama and it is hard to pass up, but I’m one of the few who thinks Tommy and his brother will keep the tradition in the family and choose Texas.

*****

Top contenders: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State

Recruiting outlook: Leigh is pretty far from making a decision, but LSU has to like where it stands right now. Ohio State is gaining momentum and Alabama could do the same if he does end up taking a visit there. Clemson has done a great job with Leigh so far and will continue to push for his commitment.

There is a lot to like if you’re an Oklahoma fan. Leigh is very close with five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and the two could end up at the same school. Williams is supposed to announce his commitment on July 4 and most expect him to choose the Sooners. Farrell’s take: Leigh is hard to read. At one point it was Clemson in the lead and I’m not sure how Williams' commitment to Oklahoma will impact him but right now I have LSU leading the way followed by Ohio State. The Sooners are the darkhorse here.

*****

Nolan Rucci (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)