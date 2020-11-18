BlueWhiteIllustrated - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 linebackers

Top contenders: Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Miami Recruiting outlook: It looked like Murphy was going to end his recruitment early, but the pandemic put everything on pause. Ohio State is the favorite because of his connections to the state and the school, but Alabama and Penn State have been pushing. Miami is in the mix because the Hurricanes are in contact with him a lot, but all of these teams are chasing the Buckeyes. Farrell’s take: You have to like Ohio State’s chances here, as he’s been close to committing a few times and knows many players in the class.

*****

Jaishawn Barham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Penn State, Maryland, Boston College, Ohio State, Tennessee, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Barham doesn’t talk about his recruitment much to the media, his coaches or college coaches. He is quietly going about his business and working on his craft despite not having a fall season. Penn State is a school that he has had some consistent contact with, along with Maryland and Boston College. Other teams haven’t stopped pushing for him, but he just doesn’t seem all that interested in the process at the moment. Farrell’s take: You have to like Penn State’s chances right now, but don’t count out Maryland or the SEC as they will push for him.

*****

David Bailey

Top contenders: Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Bailey isn’t in a rush to end his recruitment and there are plenty of teams chasing him. Without a season in California this fall, Bailey has had time to build relationships with college coaches. USC and Washington are two teams he’s been in contact with a lot, but Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon and Colorado are also reaching out a lot. Farrell’s take: I’m going with USC right now, but a lot could change with Clay Helton on the hot seat.

*****

Jaylen Sneed (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Maryland, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, Michigan, Texas Recruiting outlook: Not being able to visit schools has really hindered Sneed’s recruiting process. He has a long list of offers and recently did a virtual visit with Maryland, but he is working to build relationships with a lot of schools. Expect Sneed to remain in a holding pattern until he can take visits. Farrell’s take: He’s likely to be one of the top targets for the next coach at South Carolina, and I could see him staying home if he connects with the new Gamecocks coaches.

*****

Jalon Walker (Jacob Turner/Tar Heel Illustrated)