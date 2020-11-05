BlueWhiteIllustrated - How things stand for top five uncommitted defensive backs

Top contenders: Ohio State, Penn State, LSU Recruiting outlook: Saturday is when Davis’ recruitment should end. He’s going to pick between these three finalists but it looks like it’s really coming down to Ohio State and Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have the best relationships with Davis and his connections there are well documented but Ohio State has done a tremendous job developing defensive backs and getting them into the NFL. This decision will be very close and nobody knows for sure which direction he is heading. Farrell’s take: This is a tight one between Ohio State and Penn State and we will find out this weekend. My best guess is still Penn State because of the connection to assistant coach Terry Smith, but I would not be surprised either way.

*****



Top contenders: USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford Recruiting outlook: Wright is expected to land on the west coast when it comes time for his commitment but Notre Dame is working hard to get more involved. He is supposed to take a visit to South Bend and possibly Michigan in the near future. Oregon, Utah, and Nebraska are also potential visit destinations for Wright but they’re all chasing USC right now. Farrell’s take: USC has been the team to beat for a long time here and I see no reason to change my thinking.

*****



Top contenders: Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn Recruiting outlook: Green is difficult to read because he hasn’t named a short list of contenders just yet, but he seems to be headed to the SEC. Georgia and Tennessee look like the leaders right now but it’s hard to say if one is ahead of the other. Auburn is also involved here and could pick up momentum at any moment. Farrell’s take: Tennessee has jumped into this race in a big way but I’m still leaning towards Georgia as they were the team that sort of swayed him off Clemson long ago.

*****



Terrion Arnold (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State Recruiting outlook: A top five from Arnold is supposed to be coming on Dec. 1, but odds are good that he signs with a team in the Southeast. Alabama, Florida, and Georgia are the betting favorites right now and a commitment should be announced in December. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Arnold take his decision all the way to the Early Signing Period. Farrell’s take: Florida is and always has been my pick here despite many rumors regarding other schools.

*****

