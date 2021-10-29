How PSU could cause OSU issues; injury updates, more: Newsstand

It's Friday, Penn State fans! That means it is time for our final installment of the Nittany Lions newsstand ahead of Saturday's showdown with Ohio State. In this edition, we have info from James Franklin's Thursday night radio show, picks, predictions, and previews for the matchup with the Buckeyes, and a note on Saquon Barkley, plus much more. Let's get to the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college football on Oct. 28.

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson will aim to beat Ohio State's defense on Saturday at The Horseshoe. AP photo

Tweets of the day

Saquon Barkley's new shoes are out, and he sent a pair of the Nike Air Trainer 3 Saquon Barkley shoes to James Franklin.

Speaking of Barkley, it was four years ago yesterday that he housed the opening kickoff in Columbus.

Franklin said on his Thursday night radio show that PJ Mustipher had surgery on his season-ending injury in New York while Malick Meiga returned last week after recovering from an offseason injury.

In case you're reading this after seeing speculation elsewhere, no, Penn State four-star quarterback commit Drew Allar is not visiting Ohio State this weekend.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day