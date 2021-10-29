How PSU could cause OSU issues; injury updates, more: Newsstand

It's Friday, Penn State fans!
That means it is time for our final installment of the Nittany Lions newsstand ahead of Saturday's showdown with Ohio State.
In this edition, we have info from James Franklin's Thursday night radio show, picks, predictions, and previews for the matchup with the Buckeyes, and a note on Saquon Barkley, plus much more.
Let's get to the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college football on Oct. 28.
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson will aim to beat Ohio State's defense on Saturday at The Horseshoe. AP photo
Tweets of the day
Saquon Barkley's new shoes are out, and he sent a pair of the Nike Air Trainer 3 Saquon Barkley shoes to
James Franklin.
Speaking of Barkley, it was four years ago yesterday that he housed the opening kickoff in Columbus.
Franklin said on his Thursday night radio show that
PJ Mustipher had surgery on his season-ending injury in New York while Malick Meiga returned last week after recovering from an offseason injury.
In case you're reading this after seeing speculation elsewhere, no, Penn State four-star quarterback commit
Drew Allar is not visiting Ohio State this weekend.
Headlines of the day
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread: Fornelli, CBS Sports
Quote of the day
"Malick had a pretty significant injury early in the season during training camp that kept him out. So we've been waiting to get him back. He's got a great physique. In terms of just flat out running., he is one of the faster players on our team. Obviously coming from Canada, there's a little bit of an adjustment there, but he's a guy that we wanted to get some experience in his first game back last week and allow that to grow.
"But in terms of body type, athleticism, personality, he's got unbelievable personality and a huge smile on his face all the time. He's got a lot of the things that you can't teach. So it was good to see him gain some experience and we're going to need that to grow as the year goes on too."
--
James Franklin on the Penn State Coaches Show when asked about receiver Malick Meiga, who made his season debut against Illinois.
