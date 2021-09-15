How PSU-Auburn came to be, and what's unique about it for Lions

Penn State and Auburn will meet for the first time in a regular season contest on Satuday at Beaver Stadium. The Tigers and Nittany Lions have split bowl games in their only two previous matchups, but now they are set to play in back-to-back years before the postseason, first here in State College and then at Jordan-Hare Stadium next fall. How did this matchup come to be set for the third week of the 2021 season? You have to go back to June 27, 2016, which is when the home-and-home series was announced. It was certainly in the works long before the official word came on that summer day, of course, and while it seemed far away at the time, game day is now almost here.

Penn State football helmets sit on the turf ready for game action. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

"Our administration wanted to play Auburn," Penn State coach James Franklin said after practice Wednesday night. "You're constantly getting people that reach out about games. We get emails or contacted probably weekly, and some make sense and some don't, but this obviously was set a while back and it's interesting because you have all the discussions about strength the schedule, and the Big Ten already plays nine conference games. "For a while there, we didn't play any [FCS] opponents because the model was supposedly strength of schedule to position our teams and our conference best for the Playoffs, and that was a decision that was made." Both programs look different now than they did then, Auburn more than Penn State. The Tigers have a brand new coaching staff led by Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and defensive coordination Derek Mason. Franklin still has Brent Pry by his side, of course, but he's on his fourth offensive coordinator since the game was announced with Mike Yurcich now calling the shots on that side of the ball. Both starting quarterbacks, Sean Clifford and Bo Nix, were in high school when the matchup was made, as the former was a Class of 2017 recruit and the latter a Class of 2019 prospect. Most of that is common in a day and age where future schedules are set years in advance, perhaps far too early in some people's opinions, but that's for another story.' What makes this game memorable for both sides is that it's only the third time in history that a ranked SEC school has visited a ranked Big Ten school for a regular season game. Then, for Penn State, the newness of Auburn's staff and the fact that the Tigers blasted Akron and Alabama State to open the season provides an extra dose of uniqueness for the home side.