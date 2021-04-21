In public appearances, it’s commonplace to hear James Franklin or a member of his coaching staff emphasising the importance of relationships within Penn State’s football program.

Those values carry over to recruiting, where, this summer, Penn State’s staff will need to create those relationships with a running clock.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has prohibited in-person recruiting activities for over a year. That will end on June 1, when the NCAA ends the dead period until June 28 — putting programs all over the country on a time crunch as they strive to make up for lost opportunity.

“When they’re on campus, the value of connecting with the person is going to be just so much more important than it’s ever been,” Penn State Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank told BWI in a recent, one-on-one interview. “Because if you think about it in percentages, let’s just say your average kid comes on campus 10 times in a normal cycle before he signs with you. Well that gives you 10 opportunities to have those interactions and develop those relationships over time.

“We may have only three or four visits on average for kids that sign with us. So we’ve got to get all of that interpersonal relationship building in a smaller number of visits, so we better spend the time on that.”

