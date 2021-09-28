How Penn State football's 'edgy' Sunday meetings set tone for new week

"I think coming in on a Sunday, I think you can be pretty aggressive in trying to get the things that need to get cleaned up after a win," Franklin said. "I think people are less defensive and more open to hearing the feedback, the constructive criticism, whatever it may be. That's as a staff, that's players — all of us."

The Penn State head man felt his team lacked bite during the 38-17 victory and in the week leading up to it. He didn't want to criticize his team in the locker room after a win, but he did offer some critiques to the media postgame.

Franklin has expressed on more than one occasion the necessity for Penn State football to learn to grow without losing.

In the past, Franklin has felt, a defeat has been required in order to initiate the learning process necessary to get better. He hopes that opportunities like the one he had Sunday will help change that.

"I thought Sunday was really good," Franklin said. "I was a little edgy on Sunday, and that was intentional, for everybody, to make sure that we're not satisfied or complacent with where we're at. [Tuesday] will be important."



The message, according to veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, was clear, and the players received it.

"You could definitely tell that we wanted to have a better week than we did last week," Mustipher said. "Last week, it wasn't terrible, but we have a standard in our program that we have to uphold, and we didn't feel like we did that last week. It was a learning opportunity. It was really good for us. It's early in the season and we're still learning some things.

"Sunday was great. It was phenomenal. I think it was the best Sunday we've had this season, just from a focus standpoint in our walkthroughs and our lifts and our meetings."

Franklin clarified that he doesn't use the meetings as an opportunity to single out players for losing one-on-one battles or simply getting beat.

Instead, he focuses on what can be controlled.

"It's any signs of effort issues — that can never be tolerated," Franklin said, "or guys that are doing things outside of the system. Those things cannot be tolerated."

He thought this week was an opportunity to specifically address some of what he saw from Penn State' reserve players, who got on the field for the majority of the fourth quarter against the Wildcats.



Franklin was critical of what he saw from that group as a whole on Saturday after the game, noting that the reps they got were valuable but he didn't feel they upheld the standard in the part of they game they played.

Franklin's messaging — and the timing of that message — is crucial to ensuring the lessons are learned that need to be.

"For me, I want to be strategic and intentional about everything that I do, and everything that we do," Franklin said.



