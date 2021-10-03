Penn State football's defense wins with unique brand of toughness versus IU

"Those really show where we're at as a defense," Joey Porter Jr. said after the win." The fact that we had an opportunity to do it today was big for us."

Zooming in more, though, there are micro-tests — moments — which offer the Nittany Lions opportunities to show a similar toughness. Penn State's defensive coaching staff refers to them as "sudden-change" moments.

The early season schedule, which included a trip to Wisconsin, and home dates with Auburn, Indiana, Ball State and Villanova, offered a test that Franklin believes required toughness to overcome.

That opportunity presented itself early in the game. Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception that set Indiana up at the Penn State 13-yard line.

Putting points on the board — at least in the form of a field goal — seemed like a formality for the Hoosiers. They'd use the gift to grab a foothold in the game, and move from there.

In case you haven't read the memo, this Penn State defense doesn't care much for that kind of assumption. They took the ball right back, forcing a turnover on downs after a great stop by Arnold Ebiketie on fourth-and-short.

There is physical toughness within Penn State's ranks, to be sure. Ebiketie's effort there is certainly an example. More on that later.

But the toughness — the grit — that keeps popping up in these circumstances is different. It's a mental toughness, the kind that is forged over time within a group composed of puzzle pieces that fit together perfectly.

"I feel like toughness means stingy," Porter Jr. said. "We're not really giving up anything. We're going to pressure you regardless. We're going to lock up regardless. I feel like that's what we hold, we hold that chip on our shoulder — that we're going to try be the best defense in college football."



Those sudden-change situations are emphasized by the Penn State coaching staff in practice every Friday.

Part of that preparation involves pragmatism — scheme, awareness and the like. The rest involves toughness.

"I think [defensive coordinator Brent] Pry does a really good job of coaching the mentality of it," Franklin said. "It's an opportunity. That's the way we look at it. On defense, it's an opportunity to go out there and do something special when momentum has swung and to swing it back."

The Hoosiers brought the ball inside the Penn State 35-yard line three times in this game. One of those drives ended with Ebiketie's stop, which certainly impact the game script from the onset. Another finished with Porter Jr.'s first collegiate interception, stalling another promising drive. The third came late in the game. Just trying to get the goose egg out of the score column, the Hoosiers attempted a short field goal. Penn State totally blew up the line of scrimmage, and Brandon Smith blocked it.

How's that for tough? Tenacious? Gritty? Determined?

Apply your adjective of choice, this Penn State team has it in spades.

Where does it come from? Why is this team different than last year's group in that way?

"As a team, as a defensive unit, we all come together and we talk about things like this," Penn State corner Daequan Hardy said. "In the offseason, one of our goals was to be as one."

Penn State's ability to apply physical toughness on defense was evident as well. Indiana ceded control of the line of scrimmage from the very start.

"It starts with the D-line," Ebiketie said. "Whenever the D-line strikes their keys, the offense is not able to get any knock-back. So it helps our linebackers be able to feed off us, and that's how we're able to get some [tackles for loss] and other key plays."

On the whole, Franklin described his team as physically and mentally tough. That comes from togetherness, and it comes from trust — between both the coaching staff and the players.

The players play within the system, and, for Franklin, it's fun to watch, especially when those qualities come to the forefront at just the right moments.

"When our backs are up against the wall, you see it," Hardy said.