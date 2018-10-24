With those words, Gadowsky began to transform from a young micro-manager to the coach he is now — the one who lets the players police themselves.

“Once your best player becomes your best leader, and they all follow him, you're done.”

After the game, in his first season as a college hockey head coach, Gadowsky sought advice from the coaching legend who had just picked his team apart so thoroughly.

“We had zero chance, like zero. I'd never been beat that bad in my entire life,” Gadowsky said.

Gadowsky’s Nanooks had fallen 3-0 in an early November matchup against a Michigan State team led by the late Ron Mason, whose 924 wins rank second all-time. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated.

It’s a defeat that still shapes his teams, some 19 years after it happened.

The year was 1999, and Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky, then with Alaska Fairbanks, had just taken what may have been the worst loss of his entire career.





“The fact that he works with us makes us want to run through a wall for him,” captain Chase Berger said.

Gadowsky said last season he only occasionally spoke to 2016-17 captain James Robinson, leaving leadership responsibilities to the man known affectionately around the program as “Jimmy Pucks.”

As Gadowsky has matured, the space between himself and player leadership has widened. For the most part, he leaves the locker room to take care of itself.

It’s a tactic that resonates with his players.

“I think it's awesome,” Berger said. “I think behind closed doors he kind of vocalizes what he expects out of the captains and the team as a whole, and I think then he gives us the freedom to kind of express that however we want.

“For instance, it's the leader's job to make sure we're having good starts and be ready to go, but he's not telling us you've got to do this, this and this. He respects that everybody's different and has a different way of leading.”

Berger said he finds Gadowsky’s willingness to be flexible based on the feedback he receives from his players particularly important.

In his 20th season at the helm of a college hockey program, Gadowsky is a veteran head coach. But his label comes without the stiff upper lip and general unwillingness to adapt that often accompany it.

For instance, after last season, several players came to Gadowsky with ideas about how the Nittany Lions could get the most out of their practice time, Berger said.

Just one offseason later, those changes have already been made.

“We've always practiced hard, but I think it's going a little bit longer, making sure our conditioning's a little better,” Berger said. “We're working a little bit more skill stuff, which we always have, but they just invested some money in some really, really high-end products to give us everything possible to get better.”

So Gadowsky, having pumped life into previously hapless programs at Alaska Fairbanks and Princeton and building one from the ground up at Penn State, must have found some truth in Mason’s words in order to let his players make such important dictations, right?

“One hundred percent,” Gadowsky said. “I think it's more than one [player]. You can't just have a player. When your best players are the best leaders, it's amazing how much easier it makes our staff’s jobs. It's just true.”

The way Gadowsky figures, few people have more of an influence on the lives of a college player than his teammates over the course of their four years in school.

They attend classes together, they practice together, they live together. To Gadowsky, that makes them more fit to lead each other.

“It means a lot when a guy who you know is going through the same things as you are speaks up,” senior goaltender Chris Funkey said.

And that’s something that awaits every Penn State player when he steps inside the dressing room.

Though he’s employed it for years, Gadowsky’s leadership model isn’t one that the Nittany Lions sell to recruits.



