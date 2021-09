How loud was Penn State's White Out? Recruits loved Auburn win: Newsstand

Penn State football is firmly entrenched in the top-10 after a 28-20 win over Auburn.

According to CBS Sports, that is worthy of an A+ grade in this week's rankings rundown.

In other news, PennLive tracked how loud the crowd was during the win over the Tigers. Recruits loved the White Out game experience, according to social media, it is Villanova week, and some NFL alumni shined on Sunday.

It's time to review the top stories and tweets of the day on Sept. 20.