The Nittany Lions trailed at halftime, before Reid pulled down his first career pick-six early on in the third quarter, starting an avalanche of momentum that the Bulls could never quite stop.

The fifth-year cornerback rested on a bench on Penn State’s sideline beside Tariq Castro-Fields, watching Penn State wrap up a 45-13 win over Buffalo.

By the end, John Reid had earned the right to sit and watch.









“I’ve been close a couple times,” a smiling Reid said postgame. “I really just wanted to make it into the end zone, make a play for the defense. Getting the defense a score is really exciting for our team.”

Early season games against Group of Five opponents don’t often produce plays bigger than the one Reid made. When Ricky Slade fumbled with the Nittany Lions already trailing 10-7, it looked like Penn State might be hurtling toward disaster.

But Reid, one of the most experienced players on one of the country’s youngest teams, made a veteran play. On 3rd-and-6, Reid jumped a route he recognized after the Bulls used it in a similar situation earlier in the game, caught the ball, and made a house call.

Penn State outscored Buffalo 31-3 thereafter, turning an upset scare into a laugher.

“It was a huge play from a momentum perspective,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Reid, one of the more stoic and serious on the Nittany Lion roster, wasn’t among those shouting in the locker room with Penn State down at the half.

That’s not his role — it never has been. He leads effectively, and he does it by example.

“The sideline reacts to him because they feel so strongly about him,” Franklin said.

There’s a variety of reasons Reid commands that kind of respect, his teammates say. He’s renowned for his attention to detail while watching film, and the Nittany Lions recognize the work Reid put in when returning from a torn ACL that forced him to the sideline for the entire 2017 season.

“John is a super hard working guy,” fellow defensive back Garrett Taylor said. “He’s always putting in the extra hours in terms of film study, how he prepares for the day. John’s been through a lot and he’s played here a lot...It’s a combination of all those things. He’s earned it.”

Reid and Castro-Fields, Penn State’s starters at corner, are both experienced. But there’s a new wave of talented defensive backs like Keaton Ellis coming up the Nittany Lion depth chart, and Reid will pick their brains as if they were veterans to find out what they’re thinking.

All of that, Reid thinks, contributes to his ethos — and the explosion of emotion that went off on Penn State’s sideline when he scampered into the end zone.

“You just kind of be genuine, you keep it real with the people around you,” Reid said. "The guys on the team know that I’m going to come to them and I’m always going to tell them the honest truth.”

Reid said afterward that this is the best he’s felt during his time as a Nittany Lion, thanks in part to a conversation he had with the Penn State coaching staff after last season.

Then, and in meetings with coaches since, Reid said he’s implored the Penn State staff to stay on him in practice, not granting him the leniencies that often come with veteran status.

Reid has grinded his way to this point, and his teammates know that. So when the stoic John Reid gives way to a player caught up in the emotion of his first career pick-six, it’s fun for everyone on the Nittany Lion sideline.

“All we can do is celebrate with him, so it’s a lot of fun to catch him in that mood,” Robert Windsor said.



