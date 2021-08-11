Who is standing out in the race to start at safety beside Jaquan Brisker?

Penn State has a preseason All-American in Jaquan Brisker at one starting safety spot a handful of practices into summer camp. How is the first-team battle beside the Pittsburgh native shaping up? Head coach James Franklin and new Nittany Lions safeties coach Anthony Poindexter were both asked to address that very question on Wednesday night during a post-practice media session held on ZOOM, and a few players have moved to the forefront. "It's been pretty impressive, to be honest with you," Franklin said.

Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter stands at the team's media day on Aug. 7, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

The eighth-year leader of the Lions went on to rattle off four names: Keaton Ellis, Ji'Ayir Brown, Jonathan Sutherland, and Tyler Rudolph. Ellis moved from corner to safety this past offseason while Brown played some after transferring in from Lackawanna College in 2020. Sutherland is the most experienced member of that particular group but has seen most of his snaps on special teams to date, and Rudolph is a former four-star recruit who has made just one tackle in eight games over two seasons. "Those guys are battling, whether it is to back up Brisker or whether it's to compete for that other starting job, and then there's obviously some other packages, whether it's dollar or nickel or STAR, that will factor in there too," Franklin said. "Obviously Brisker has put himself in a position that, he's obviously a guy that we think is going to have a significant opportunity to make huge plays for us at the starting safety position, so it's really figuring out who's that other guy, and you could really right now at this stage you could make arguments for a number of them." Poindexter went on to share how happy he is to see the proverbial light come on for Rudolph on the field, even if he's only coached him for six months. The College Football Hall of Famer is active on the practice field, and he feels good about what he has seen from the group as a whole so far.