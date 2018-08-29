According to Taylor, though, it’s reliability that wins starting jobs under safeties coach Tim Banks. And Taylor, a redshirt junior with 25 games under his belt, knows Penn State’s defensive scheme well enough by now to fit that description.

Lamont Wade, a former five-star recruit headed into his sophomore season, hard-hitting redshirt freshman Jonathan Sutherland and Ayron Monroe have each generated their fair share of excitement.

Garrett Taylor was hardly the biggest name involved in the competition to start at safety for Penn State alongside Nick Scott.

“I was where I needed to be when I was supposed to be there and I made the plays I needed to make [during camp],” Taylor said. “You know coach Banks is really big on playing guys that he can trust, so I think I did a really good job of building coach Banks’ trust throughout the entire preseason, which in turn helped me earn the starting job. So overall, I think just gaining coach Banks’ trust just based off how I was playing was big for me.”

Parallels exist between last year’s starting free safety Troy Apke and Taylor, who will fill the same role to begin this season.

Both players began their careers with the Nittany Lions playing mostly special teams before smarts and attention to detail helped them earn playing time in the defensive backfield.

With an impressive showing at the NFL combine -- including a 4.34-second 40-yard dash time -- Apke proved his athleticism was an asset to him as well. Taylor’s offseason training was aimed at improving in the same category.

“I really focused on trying to become more explosive, be more fast, be able to get that extra step on defense to help me go sideline to sideline,” Taylor said. “So I really did a good job of staying in the weight room, doing a lot of extra work, making sure I’m putting muscle on my frame to be able to play in the box. A lot of my job as a free safety is to be in the box [stopping the run.]”

Taylor is a very important piece to Penn State’s effort to prove that it can reload quickly, especially on defense. Eight Nittany Lions on the defensive side of the ball last season were drafted in April or were signed as an undrafted free agent shortly thereafter.

The secondary alone lost both of its starting safeties two starting cornerbacks to the NFL.

Taylor -- and the defense as a whole -- has plenty to prove, and he knows there are plenty of skeptical voices.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of that this whole offseason,” he said. “I think we’ll surprise people, but we won’t surprise ourselves. We know the talent and the depth we have on defense and how explosive we are. Now it’s just a matter of being able to get out and show the country what we have.”