How did ESPN's College GameDay crew pick Penn State-Iowa?
ESPN's 'College Gameday' cast and guest picker Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, have made their selections ahead of the biggest game of the day: Penn State at Iowa.
Only Lee Corso picked the Hawkeyes ahead of kickoff, as the other analysts and Cuban all backed the Nittany Lions.
'GameDay' aired from the Cotton Bowl prior to the Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma on ABC. Penn State-Iowa, of course, will start at 4 p.m. ET and be televised by FOX.
Penn State coach James Franklin joined the show from Iowa prior to the predictions segment. Part of the conversation focused on the news that the Nittany Lions will encounter at Kinnick Stadium.
"We try to create it in practice as much as we possibly can, so we had the music blaring all week long, crowd noise, music to try to put pressure and stress on our guys in practice so they know what to expect," Franklin said.
"Going on the road to open this season at Wisconsin I think helps us with that as much as we possibly can, but then again, it's going to be our basically 175 [person] travel party against their 65,000, and we want to stick together and have each other's back."
The No. 4 Nittany Lions and No. 3 Hawkeyes are meeting for the 31st time. Penn State owns a 17-13 all-time advantage but is facing a Big Ten foe that's also in the top-five for the first time since 1997.
