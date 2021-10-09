How did ESPN's College GameDay crew pick Penn State-Iowa?

ESPN's 'College Gameday' cast and guest picker Mark Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, have made their selections ahead of the biggest game of the day: Penn State at Iowa. Only Lee Corso picked the Hawkeyes ahead of kickoff, as the other analysts and Cuban all backed the Nittany Lions. 'GameDay' aired from the Cotton Bowl prior to the Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma on ABC. Penn State-Iowa, of course, will start at 4 p.m. ET and be televised by FOX.

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ‘GameDay’ set before Wisconsin-Notre Dame in September. AP photo