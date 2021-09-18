How did ESPN's College GameDay crew pick Penn State-Auburn?

ESPN's 'College Gameday' is off the air, which means the Penn State-Auburn picks are in from host Rece Davis, analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and guest picker Saquon Barkley. All four pundits selected the Nittany Lions, who are a 6.5-point favorite ahead of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium. 'GameDay' made its 22nd stop all-time in State College, as the popular college football pregame show was broadcast from the lawn in front of Old Main.

Herbstreit will be sticking around town. He'll call the game on ABC with play-by-play man Chris Fowler and sideline reporter Holly Rowe, and all involved are excited to experience yet another full stadium White Out in Happy Valley. “I think once you see it in person for the first time, then you can really appreciate it," Fowler told reporters on Thursday. "It looks phenomenal on TV. Our TV director is so excited because I call it the ‘most telegenic experience in sports’ because it’s a night game and the stadium is lit up by everybody wearing white and the fireworks and the game ops, everything is just beautifully executed. "The crowd does its part, whether it’s all wearing that one color to create even more unity and more of the belief that they can influence the outcome of the game, I don’t know what it is, but it’s group psychology that works in a beautiful way and even though they don’t win all the time, it’s always a great show.”