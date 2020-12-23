BlueWhiteIllustrated - Hot-shooting Nittany Lions fall short against No. 18 Illini

For the first five minutes, Penn State gave No. 18 Illinois all it could handle, blitzing the visiting Illini to build a big lead. It wouldn’t last. Unable to maintain a hot shooting start and, more important, any of the defensive efforts that helped limit Illinois’ explosive offense in the opening minutes, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the losing end of a 98-81 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The good Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington started on fire and stayed that way for the Nittany Lions on the offensive end of the floor. Good for 21-points apiece, the guard combination hit 19 of 32 shots from the floor and helped lift the hosts to a 19-4 advantage out of the gates. Even once Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn got going, quickly producing an 8-2 run of his own to bring the deficit back down to single digits, the Nittany Lions continued to find the bottom of the net. Though able to shoot 61.3 percent from the floor in the first half, the focus and intensity that marked the opening minutes began to wane on both ends of the court. With big man John Harrar quickly in foul trouble with two in the first half, Cockburn poured in 8-of-8 shots from the floor for 16 points in 14 minutes of action while the Nittany Lions coughed up five turnovers in fewer than five minutes from 8:01 on. In the same span, the Illini first ripped off an 8-0 run capped by an Ayo Dosunmu 3-pointer, then followed with a 9-0 run to take their first lead of the game at 38-37 with 3:40 left to play in the half. “We just got to continue playing how we're playing, not worrying about the score. We know that it's a game of runs, and we had to be ready for their punch and we just got to continue to keep playing unselfish, keep playing hard, keep playing defense,” Brockington said. “And the times when we're up, we just got to not think about it, just keep doing what got us that lead in the first place.” Acknowledging that big leads can sometimes serve as a detriment, this being the second game in three losses this season where Penn State built an advantage of at least 15 points, Brockington explained the impact he’s seen at times this season. “It definitely can have a negative effect if you let it. I feel like it might have got to us a little bit and maybe we got a little lax on the defensive end and everything, just thinking that it would be like that the whole game,” Brockington said. “But they're the No. 18 teams in the country, so they weren't gonna lay down that easily.”

Dosunmu took exception to a last-minute foul committed by Jamari Wheeler.

The bad The Illini weren’t going to lay down that easily, and they didn’t. Heading to the locker room tied at 43-43, the two teams traded punches in the opening minutes of the second half, the Nittany Lions very much keeping pace. In just 66 seconds, though, the Illini unloaded an 8-0 run that Penn State would never recover from, committing a turnover, allowing two second-chance layups, and committing two fouls. Even once Brockington stanched the bleeding, the Nittany Lions continued to be plagued by missed rebounding opportunities and loose balls that created second-chance points for the Illini. “A lot of it was second-chance points. They're a really tough team. We knew that coming in, but they're just a really tough team,” Brockington said. “They never stopped crashing the glass and a lot of times when we'd get stops, it'd be negated by an offensive rebound and an easy layup. So I think that was our biggest problem defensively, just finishing out possessions.” Though the Nittany Lions were managing to keep the Illini within arm’s length, fluctuating back-and-forth between single-and-double digits thanks to a stretch of four Sam Sessoms’ buckets, the Illini stars were going off themselves. With Ayo Dosunmu pouring in 13 points in five minutes in the latter side of the second half as part of his game-high 30, the Nittany Lions ultimately found themselves out of contention. Closing with a 7-0 run purely from the free-throw line in garbage time, the Illini built their lead to close out an ultimately “frustrating” experience for the Nittany Lions. “The thing that was probably the most frustrating part is, I think we got out-toughened today. I don't think we did. We got out toughened today,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “I thought we started the game as the aggressor. We started the game beating them on 50-50s and outrebounding them, out scrapping them. And then we lost it. And that's what we got to get more consistent as a team. “They have two stars and they both had big nights. That can't happen. And we allowed it to happen. And I thought it was all on the toughness stuff. Rebounding the basketball, playing without fouling, it really put us in a hole.” Turning bad to ugly, then, a last-possession foul by Jamari Wheeler on Illinois freshman Andre Curbello prompted some chest bumping by Dosunmu near midcourt. With Wheeler having already fouled out, the officiating crew took more than five minutes to dole out a technical on the Nittany Lions' senior point guard and a double-technical ejection for Dosunmu.