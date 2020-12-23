Most recently coming off a 91-88 loss at No. 19 Rutgers on Sunday, Brad Underwood’s group has a split in its start to the Big Ten slate, topping Minnesota, 92-65, with a split in its games against top ten-ranked opponents Baylor, an 82-69 loss to the No. 2 Bears, and an 83-68 win at No. 10 Duke.

“We think we can beat anybody,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said this week. “We also know that we could be beaten by anybody… It's all about us focusing on us, and whoever plays well that night is gonna win the game.”

At 3-2 with wins against VMI, VCU, and at No. 15 Virginia Tech, the Nittany Lions can win against just about any opponent on the schedule. Losing a come-from-ahead overtime stunner to Seton Hall, 98-92, and most recently dropping a 62-58 decision at Michigan on Sunday, Dec. 13, the Nittany Lions are plenty capable of losing, as well.

Led by junior guard Ayo Dosunmu’s 22.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, topping the 20-point threshold in five of eight starts, plus big man Kofi Cockburn’s 16.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg, the Illini pose the same type of challenge to the Nittany Lions as every other program in what Ferry describes as the country’s best conference.

“They're really good,” Ferry said, comparing the Illini to No. 14 Missouri. “They're good and they don't change who they are. They're coming at you: here we are, this is what we do, this is how we play. And they should. Brad's done a great job over there.

“They’ve got some really good players, and when you have a star guard and a star big man, that's usually a pretty good formula for a team to be in the top 10. But when we go through film and stuff like that, we look at it to see what their strengths are, see what their weaknesses are, and try to match them up to what we do.”

For Penn State’s bigs, that means a multi-pronged attack as they look to limit Cockburn’s effectiveness.

Coming off a performance last season in which the Illini snuffed out Penn State’s winning streak at eight games with a 62-56 win at the BJC on Feb. 18, Cockburn produced 14 points and 7 boards. Detailing Penn State’s approach, center John Harrar acknowledged the challenge at hand for the Nittany Lions’ trio of bigs.

“He's a huge dude and he plays hard, too. It's not like he's just out there not doing anything for his team. He plays hard. He makes all the extra effort plays,” Harrar said. “It’s all five guys against him. We're gonna have to rotate in Trent, Abdou, and I and just give it all we got. Make sure we're in front of him in the post, do everything we can, keep him off the glass. Gonna have to play with a lot of heart out there to not let him do what he wants to do.”

As Ferry insisted, though, even if Penn State manages to contain one element of the Illini’s strengths Wednesday evening, the task doesn’t end there. Also tasked with limiting Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, the Illini’s four-guard lineup includes multiple 3-point threats as complements to Cockburn’s presence in the paint.

“(Cockburn) is such a physical presence. He's improved dramatically from last year. He's so explosive off the floor to finish to the rim, his hands have gotten better. And what people don't realize too, it's just the amount of space he takes up both offensively and defensively distorts the game a little bit,” Ferry said. “We have a couple of things we're planning to try to get him off balance, per se, try to get him up down the court and attacking him as well. So it's a challenge. And that's one of the reasons why they are one of the best teams in the country is when you have him and Ayo, and the rest of those guys on the court together, they're a good team and they play hard and they're tough.

“How do you deal with Dusumo? How do you deal with Kofi? Everybody on the team. Williams is having a hell of a year. They're a good team. And if you think you're just going to be able to take one guy away, and win a game against teams as good as our league, I think you're making a mistake.”

Having demonstrated their ability to compete in every game, twice coming up short despite holding late-game leads, should they again find themselves in the same position Wednesday evening, it’s one in which they’ll be familiar, said Harrar.

“We're gonna be in every game. We've had three games where it came down to the last two minutes of the game where we're up, and we're just gonna have to start finishing those games out,” he said. “(We’re) a bunch of old dudes. And I think the most important thing is we like each other. So when you like each other, it's a lot easier to practice and to get better with each other.

“So right now, we're focusing in on those last four minutes of the game. In the Big Ten, every possession matters, so it's going to take every possession those last four minutes to get the job done and come out with a win.”